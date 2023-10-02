Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences

Established in 1963, the Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences (ACJS) promotes criminal justice education, research, and policy analysis within the discipline of criminal justice for scholars who are international in scope and multidisciplinary in orientation, professionals from all sectors of the criminal justice system, and students seeking to explore the criminal justice field as future scholars or practitioners. ACJS supports three peer-review journals: Justice Quarterly; The Journal of Criminal Justice Education; and, Justice Evaluation Journal. Their recent open access articles are below. Follow them on Twitter @ACJS_National.