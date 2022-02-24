UCL

Bentham Project

The Bentham Project, based within the Faculty of Laws at University College London, has the principal aim of producing a new critical edition of The Collected Works of Jeremy Bentham. They will make fully available, for the first time, the writings and correspondence of Jeremy Bentham (1748–1832)—utilitarian philosopher, legal and political reformer, codifier, man of letters, and social scientist—whose extensive corpus of manuscripts, covering all manner of subject-matters, was written over the course of several crucial decades in British and world history. The Bentham Project uses this CrimRxiv page to share its open-source project, Transcribe Bentham, and its open-access books published by UCL Press. The best place to follow them on Twitter is @TranscriBentham.