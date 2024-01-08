CrimRxiv Consortium

Leaders, providers, and supporters of open criminology

CrimRxiv is open access. It’ll always be free to authors and readers. This is a communal effort. Our membership program, CrimRxiv Consortium, is a utilitarian way to collaboratively advance our missions and the greater good. To learn more, read our press release or watch our video announcement. To discuss opportunities, send an email to Members or to Scott Jacques, CrimRxiv’s Founder and Associate Director for Sustainability. To be notified when the Consortium starts its next recruitment campaign for new institutional members, sign-up here. Follow us on Twitter @CrimConsortium.

Consortium members submit here.