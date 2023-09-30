Northeastern University

Corrections & Reentry Lab

Northeastern University’s Corrections & Reentry Lab (CRL) is based at the Center on Crime, Race, & Justice (CRJ) in the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice. CRL partners with national nonprofit organizations and state and local justice agencies in the areas of institutional and community corrections. CRL’s core research focuses on the impacts of the institution on those who live and work in carceral institutions, and the impacts of correctional system involvement on an array of post-release outcomes for formerly incarcerated citizens. CRL’s research is intended to mitigate the negative effects of correctional system contact on individuals, their families, and broader communities. The Director of CRL is Natasha Frost.