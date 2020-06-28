Curation Hubs

Expert- & community-led special collections

By the CrimRxiv Consortium

Curation Hubs are expert- and community-led special collections of already-published open access (OA) criminology outputs. Each Hub highlights a different criminological niche by centralizing its “best,” “exemplary,” or otherwise most-notable publications. They’re nominated by the public, selected by experts. To launch this initiative, the CrimRxiv Consortium commissioned Criminology’s Public Domain, Open Criminology, and Qualitative Criminology. You can learn more about them by clicking below. In the coming days, we’ll be sharing more information about Curation Hubs. For updates, follow us on Twitter @CrimConsortium.