The Evidence-Based Cybersecurity Research Group (EBCS) is a multi-college initiative at Georgia State University. The EBCS is based in the Andrew Young School of Policy Studies, in partnership with the J. Mack Robinson School of Business and College of Arts & Sciences. The EBCS helps government, nonprofit and for-profit institutions to identify and mitigate threats—existing and emerging; apparent and lurking. The EBCS focuses on “cyber-dependent” crimes: illegal activities which require using a computer, computer networks, or other forms of information communication technology. The EBCS uses science, law, and engineering to assess, adapt, and invent digital technologies to mitigate cyber-dependent crimes. They do so with exploratory and experimental research designs; qualitative and quantitative data; on the technical and “human elements”; to assess problems and strengthen solutions. This often involves nudging cybercriminals to reveal themselves on attacked systems and networks, while equipping legitimate users with effective methods of investigation and defense. Follow them on Twitter @GSU_EBCS and on LinkedIn.