The Department of Criminology at Ghent University is a prominent hub in European criminology and one of Europe’s largest criminology departments. Offering high-quality education at the Bachelor, Master, and Doctoral levels, the department is dedicated to excellence in both research and education. It houses internationally renowned academics and hosts cutting-edge research institutes in the fields of criminology and criminal justice. Emphasizing a robust interdisciplinary approach, the department's faculty seeks to build foundational knowledge on the causes, patterns and consequences of crime, as well as the formal and informal responses to crime and victimization, utilizing state-of-the-art quantitative and qualitative research methods. Committed to making impact in society, the department collaborates with the Business Development Consortium i4S and the Interdisciplinary Consortium Crime, Criminology and Criminal Policy, demonstrating a dedication to translating research into societal contributions. Follow them on Twitter @crime_ugent.