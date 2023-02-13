John Jay College of Criminal Justice

Research & Evaluation Center

The John Jay Research and Evaluation Center (JohnJayREC) is an applied research organization at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, a campus of the City University of New York. With teams of full-time staff, faculty members, and graduate students, they work to improve the safety and wellbeing of communities by meeting the research needs of practitioners, policymakers, and residents in New York City, New York State, and the US. Their projects are supported by grants, contracts, and consulting agreements. Connect with them on LinkedIn.