Knowledge Futures

Creator of PubPub

Knowledge Futures is an independent nonprofit organization powered by academic, industry, and advocacy groups. Founded in 2018 as a partnership between the MIT Press and the MIT Media Lab, Knowledge Futures was created to build sustainable tools and technologies for libraries, presses, museums, activist organizations, researchers, and others whose knowledge work seeks to serve collective understanding and the public. They build technology protocols and products for an effective, equitable, and sustainable knowledge economy. Their products include CrimRxiv’s publishing platform, PubPub: an open-source, hosted, free-to-use content management system designed to help knowledge communities of all types collaboratively create and share knowledge online. PubPub supports over three thousand communities, from peer-reviewed scholarly journals and books to novel community publishing experiments, and everything in between. PubPub’s first field-specific repository or “arxiv” is CrimRxiv, which started on the platform in 2020. Follow them on Twitter @kfutures and @PubPub. Below is an iFrame with KF’s website.

