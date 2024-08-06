University of Leeds

Centre for Criminal Justice Studies

The University of Leeds’ Centre for Criminal Justice Studies advances independent, theoretically informed and methodologically rigorous research on key issues in crime and criminal justice. The Centre promotes empirically rich research, which harnesses robust methods to analyse qualitative and quantitative data relating to crime and criminal justice. It is committed to fostering sustained and meaningful collaborations with policy-makers and practitioners to investigate shared concerns and it has a proud and distinguished record of using research to make a positive impact on criminal justice and public policy. Its researchers are internationally leading scholars in their respective fields of expertise, who work closely and extensively with partners across policy, practice and civil society to make a difference to wider society. The Centre’s research programme is oriented to four longstanding areas of excellence: criminal law and criminal justice processes; policing, security and governance; transformations in crime and patterns of offending; innovative approaches to criminology and criminal justice. Follow them on Twitter @CCJSLeeds.