University of Liverpool

Department of Sociology, Social Policy and Criminology

The University of Liverpool’s Department of Sociology, Social Policy and Criminology has a rich history spanning over 100 years. Housed in the School of Law and Social Justice, the department is renowned for its commitment to research-based knowledge that supports social justice, making it a distinctive voice in the academic community. Their critical research addresses crime and social harm, contemporary political arrangements and their implications, and the production and consumption of culture. Their research clusters include the Criminal Justice Unit (CJU) and International Criminological Research Unit (ICRU). The department is also known for its public engagement initiatives, such as the Eleanor Rathbone Social Justice Public Lecture Series, which features prominent figures discussing advancements in social justice. Students and researchers have access to state-of-the-art facilities and interdisciplinary initiatives, promoting methodological innovation and excellence. Follow them on Twitter @LivUniSoc.