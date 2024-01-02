The Department of Criminology at the University of Manchester (UoM) is internationally leading in new thinking about crime, victims and harm in a changing world. Their research is centered around five main areas of expertise: fraud, white collar and organised crime; prisons, punishment and policing; inequalities connected to offending; violence and its aftermath; and, drug markets, consumption and policy. They also have cross-cutting expertise on quantitative methods and digital technologies and crime, regulation and governance and criminalisation, social fairness and social justice. Their international profile is evidenced with publications in international journals, leading research collaborations, and prestigious advisory appointments to government and international bodies. At UoM, they are a co-leader of the Center for Digital Trust & Society, which focuses on barriers to and enablers of trust in digital technologies. In 2022, the Department became the new steward of CrimRxiv, in partnership with UoM’s Office for Open Research. Follow them on Twitter @CriminologyUoM.