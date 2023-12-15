Based at the Northeastern University's School of Criminology and Criminal Justice, the mission of the Center on Crime, Race, and Justice (CRJ) is to make the criminal justice system more equitable and just for all. CRJ is comprised of five labs that represent distinct but interconnected areas of research: Corrections & Reentry; Crime Prevention; Public Evaluation; Race & Justice; Violence & Justice. These labs put race and diversity at the forefront of research to understand how diverse communities are differentially impacted by crime, violence, and responses to crime. Their work aims to provide evidence-based reforms to address these disparities in the system. Each lab is led by a faculty director who oversees projects, students, and partnerships associated with each stream of research. Follow them on Twitter @NU_SCCJ.