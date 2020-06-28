Oral History of Criminology Project

The Oral History of Criminology Project (OHCP) preserves and shares the accounts of prominent scholars of their role in shaping the evolution of the field. Through the use of taped interviews, an enduring record—an “oral history”—is established of how personal, social, historical and professional influences intersected to give rise to criminology’s landmark ideas and initiatives. They continually conduct and disseminate interviews with leading criminologists, who reflect on their career and developments in the field. These narratives provide autobiographical context beyond what is captured in their published works. They tell us about criminology as an educational path, craft, and profession. They inform the genesis and development of ideas, findings, and real-world change. By preserving these scholars’ stories, OHCP enriches our understanding of criminology—and that of future generations. CrimRxiv Consortium maintains OHCP’s website, criminologystories.com, visible under the Member-affiliated scholars. Follow criminology’s story on Twitter @OHCP_CCJ.