University of Cambridge

Institute of Criminology, Prisons Research Centre

The Prisons Research Centre (PRC) is part of the University of Cambridge Institute of Criminology. The Centre aims to provide a lively research environment in which a coherent strategy of high-quality research can be pursued, and integration between funded and non-funded, and applied and theoretical projects can be facilitated. They investigate how prisons operate, socially, morally and operationally, how they are experienced, and the relationship between these moral and social qualities, and their effects. Members of the PRC team carry out methodologically rigorous and theoretically relevant field-based studies addressing problems of human and social values, punishment practices, and the organisation and effects of aspects of prison life. They strive to forge links with other prisons researchers, scholars in the broader fields of criminology and sociology, and with practitioners. Their vision is to develop a rigorous and person-centred model of social inquiry. Follow them on Twitter at @PrisonsResearch.