Understanding Cybercrime Offending and Victimization Patterns from a Global Perspective

Cybercrime research within criminology and criminal justice sciences has increased over the past few decades, improving the knowledge and evidence-base around cybercrime offending and victimization generally. While earlier cybercrime studies were based primarily in the United States, there has been a recent surge in studies using international samples and multidisciplinary approaches to understand cybercrime patterns. The current issue of the International Journal of Cybersecurity Intelligence and Cybercrime consists of four articles that seek to advance our understanding of cybercrime behaviors from a global perspective. To that end, the objective of this paper is to provide a brief overview of the articles included in this issue. The overview will comprise a summary report of each study’s objectives, main findings, and implications. Exploring cybercrime from an international perspective underscores both the global nature of the phenomena and the need to form deeper insights into its unique properties.