Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jun 11, 2021DOI

Measuring Procedural Justice Policy Adherence During Use of Force Events: The Body-Worn Camera as a Performance Monitoring Tool

Criminal Justice Policy Review (2021)

by Victoria A. Sytsma, Eric Piza, Vijay F. Chillar, and Leigh S. Grossman
Published onJun 11, 2021
Measuring Procedural Justice Policy Adherence During Use of Force Events: The Body-Worn Camera as a Performance Monitoring Tool
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Measuring Procedural Justice Policy Adherence During Use of Force Events: The Body-Worn Camera as a Performance Monitoring Tool
by Victoria A. Sytsma, Eric L. Piza, Vijay F. Chillar, and Leigh S. Grossman
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Jun 11, 2021
  • dx.doi.org
Description

This study capitalizes on a successful researcher–practitioner partnership to conduct a systematic social observation (SSO) of police body-worn camera (BWC) footage in Newark, NJ. To demonstrate the utility of BWCs as performance monitoring tools, we measure officer adherence to procedural justice standards throughout use of force events as mandated in the Newark Police Division’s updated policies pursuant to an ongoing federal consent decree. Overall, a slim majority of use of force events are procedurally just. However, results indicate several instances of policy noncompliance. Results are discussed, and policy recommendations related to procedural justice policy violations and BWCs for performance monitoring are provided.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with