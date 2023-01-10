Representación de las identidades “trans” en la justicia penal

Abstract

En el presente trabajo se realiza un análisis cualitativo de las resoluciones disponibles en la base de datos del CENDOJ correspondientes al periodo 2010 – 2021 en que la víctima de los hechos juzgados es una persona trans. El objetivo principal del estudio consiste en analizar el tratamiento y exposición de la información relativa a las personas trans afectadas, así como observar la posible influencia de la inclusión de la discriminación por razón de género por la reforma del CP de 2015, como agravante específica y como motivo incluido entre delitos contra el ejercicio de los derechos fundamentales de los artículos 510 y ss. Los resultados permiten identificar diferencias en la visibilización y tratamiento de las víctimas trans según la concurrencia de determinados contextos de victimización – relación sentimental, trata y explotación sexual, ocio nocturno –, así como una escasa valoración de la concurrencia de la agravante.



In this paper, a qualitative analysis of the resolutions available in the CENDOJ database corresponding to the period 2010 - 2021 in which the victim of the facts judged is a trans person is carried out. The main objective of the study is to analyze the treatment and exposure of information relating to trans persons affected, as well as to observe the possible influence of the inclusion of gender discrimination by the reform of the CP of 2015, as a specific aggravating circumstance and as a reason included among crimes against the exercise of fundamental rights of articles 510 et seq. The results allow us to identify differences in the visibility and treatment of trans victims according to the concurrence of certain victimization contexts - relationship, trafficking and sexual exploitation, nightlife -, as well as a low assessment of the concurrence of the aggravating circumstance.