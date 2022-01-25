Skip to main content
Published on Feb 25, 2022

Sexual violence among LGB+ South Asian Americans: Findings from a community survey

by Shahmir H. Ali, Sadia Mohaimin, Ritu Dhar, Moitrayee Dhar, Farzana Rahman, Liza Roychowdhury, Tanzeela Islam, and Sahnah Lim
Published onFeb 25, 2022
Sexual violence among LGB+ South Asian Americans: Findings from a community survey
Sexual violence among LGB+ South Asian Americans: Findings from a community survey
Sexual violence among LGB+ South Asian Americans: Findings from a community survey
by Shahmir H. Ali, Sadia Mohaimin, Ritu Dhar, Moitrayee Dhar, Farzana Rahman, Liza Roychowdhury, Tanzeela Islam, and Sahnah Lim
  • Published on Feb 24, 2022
Lesbian, gay, bisexual, and other sexual minority (LGB+) South Asian Americans represent a disproportionately underserved and often invisible community in the United States. While issues of sexual violence have been documented in the South Asian American community, little is known on its impact among LGB+ individuals. This study explores the experience of sexual violence, related attitudes, and mental health outcomes among LGB+ South Asian Americans. A community-informed online survey of 18–34-year-old South Asian Americans living near the New York State region, recruited from online social media platforms, was conducted. Study design, implementation, and evaluation occurred in partnership with an advisory board of South Asian young adult representatives; data was analyzed both descriptively and through multivariable logistic regression models. Of the 385 participants who reported their sexuality, LGB+ participants comprised 24.1% (n = 93) of the sample. LGB+ participants were more likely to have experienced rape multiple times (17.2% vs. 9.6%) in bivariate analyses, and higher odds of depression (AOR:3.47, 95%CI:1.61–8.17) in adjusted analyses. Overall, LGB+ South Asian Americans displayed a disproportionate burden of sexual violence and depression. Findings identify policy and research pathways to address sexual violence among LGB+ South Asians.

 

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
