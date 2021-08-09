An Exploratory Study of Labor TraffickingAmong U.S. Citizen Victims

Description

The Research Foundation of the City University of New York, under a 2017 grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Justice, National Institute of Justice, examined U.S. citizen labor trafficking victimization. The study consisted of three primary objectives: 1) determine what personal or structural vulnerabilities put U.S. citizens at risk for labor trafficking; 2) determine where labor trafficking is located on a continuum of labor exploitation for U.S. citizens; and 3) determine how U.S. citizens experience victimization from labor trafficking. These objectives were addressed through a survey of individuals who are at high risk for labor-related victimization in three U.S. cites (New York City, San Diego, and Anchorage) with personal interviews being conducted with a sub-sample of victims identified. The samples used in the study were identified with “snowball” sampling techniques and in collaboration with social service providers. The overall project has a research and development component defined in applicable law, and it complies with Part 200, Uniform Requirements – 2 CFR, 200.210 (a) (14).