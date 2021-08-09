Skip to main content
Northeastern, Violence & Justice Research LabPostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Sep 09, 2021

An Exploratory Study of Labor TraffickingAmong U.S. Citizen Victims

This study provides critical information about the least researched group of labor trafficking victims in the country. This study attempts to answer fundamental questions about U.S. citizen victims of labor trafficking, including their characteristics and the nature of their ...

by Meredith Dank, Amy Farrell, Sheldon Zhang, Andrea Hughes, Stephen Abeyta, Irina Fanarraga, Cameron P. Burke, and Veyli Ortiz Solis
Published onSep 09, 2021
An Exploratory Study of Labor TraffickingAmong U.S. Citizen Victims
Exploratory Study of Labor Trafficking Among U.S. Citizen Victims | Office of Justice Programs
by Meredith Dank, Amy Farrell, Sheldon Zhang, Andrea Hughes, Stephen Abeyta, Irina Fanarraga, Cameron P. Burke, and Veyli Ortiz Solis
  • www.ojp.gov
Description

The Research Foundation of the City University of New York, under a 2017 grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Justice, National Institute of Justice, examined U.S. citizen labor trafficking victimization. The study consisted of three primary objectives: 1) determine what personal or structural vulnerabilities put U.S. citizens at risk for labor trafficking; 2) determine where labor trafficking is located on a continuum of labor exploitation for U.S. citizens; and 3) determine how U.S. citizens experience victimization from labor trafficking. These objectives were addressed through a survey of individuals who are at high risk for labor-related victimization in three U.S. cites (New York City, San Diego, and Anchorage) with personal interviews being conducted with a sub-sample of victims identified. The samples used in the study were identified with “snowball” sampling techniques and in collaboration with social service providers. The overall project has a research and development component defined in applicable law, and it complies with Part 200, Uniform Requirements – 2 CFR, 200.210 (a) (14).

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with