Open Educational Resources
Open Criminology: Syllabus

CRJU 4900, Georgia State University | Last updated for Spring 2024 (January 7)

by Scott Jacques
This course uses a criminological-lens to explore why, how, and to what effect there is (not) open access to academic outputs—things like articles, books, datasets, software programs, and educational resources. Emphasis is placed on open (and closed) access as a matter of law, crime, criminal justice, and security. Substantial attention is also given to access as a matter of technology, business, and communication/media. The course itself is open access—an open educational resource. This includes the Syllabus and Open Access Reader, a compilation of open access excerpts that inform open access.

ISSN 2766-7170
