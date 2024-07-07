Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
University of Nebraska Omaha, School of Criminology & Criminal JusticePostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Aug 07, 2024DOI

Screening for Insider Threats in US Law Enforcement: A National Sample of Department Policies and Practices Plain Language Summary

For this project, we conducted multi-pronged formative research on insider threats in U.S. law enforcement. Our main objective was to better understand current policies and procedures to screen for and identify insider threats in the hiring process and among active officers.

by Erin M. Kearns, Sadaf Hashimi, Jessica Huff, Justin Nix, and Natalie Cotton
Published onAug 07, 2024
Screening for Insider Threats in US Law Enforcement: A National Sample of Department Policies and Practices Plain Language Summary
·
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Screening for Insider Threats in US Law Enforcement: A National Sample of Department Policies and Practices Plain Language Summary
by Erin M. Kearns, Sadaf Hashimi, Jessica Huff, Justin Nix, and Natalie Cotton
  • Hide Description
  • digitalcommons.unomaha.edu
Description

Version-of-record on digitalcommons.unomaha.edu

Abstract

For this project, we conducted multi-pronged formative research on insider threats in U.S. law enforcement. Our main objective was to better understand current policies and procedures to screen for and identify insider threats in the hiring process and among active officers.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with