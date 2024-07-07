Screening for Insider Threats in US Law Enforcement: A National Sample of Department Policies and Practices Plain Language Summary
Description
Version-of-record on digitalcommons.unomaha.edu
For this project, we conducted multi-pronged formative research on insider threats in U.S. law enforcement. Our main objective was to better understand current policies and procedures to screen for and identify insider threats in the hiring process and among active officers.
For this project, we conducted multi-pronged formative research on insider threats in U.S. law enforcement. Our main objective was to better understand current policies and procedures to screen for and identify insider threats in the hiring process and among active officers.