From citizen to police officer

Abstract

This poster is based on a book chapter that aimed to provide insight into the role of recruitment and selection in the police organisation because they determine the influx into the police force. There are few professions where the entry is as formalised as that of a police officer. People need to complete the steps of recruitment, selection and training when joining the organisation. By going through these different stages, a citizen ‘transforms’ into a policeman or woman. This has an impact on how a person functions and adapts to certain attitudes, values and norms. A process that is referred to as police socialisation or ‘becoming blue’. Concepts such as socialisation, recruitment, and selection are key in this process. A brief overview of the profile of selected candidates in Belgium will be provided based on survey data from 1113 police recruits at three levels (base level, middle-management level and senior officer level). The role of the recruitment and selection will be considered. The survey is part of a PhD study and aims to gain insight into the profile of selected police candidates.