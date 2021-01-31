Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of RecordUniversity of Nebraska Omaha, School of Criminology & Criminal Justice
Published on Jan 31, 2021

The Immediate and Long-Term Effects of COVID-19 Stay-at-Home Orders on Domestic Violence Calls for Service Across Six U.S. Jurisdictions

by Justin Nix and Tara N. Richards
Published onJan 31, 2021
The Immediate and Long-Term Effects of COVID-19 Stay-at-Home Orders on Domestic Violence Calls for Service Across Six U.S. Jurisdictions
1 of 2
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
The Immediate and Long-Term Effects of COVID-19 Stay-at-Home Orders on Domestic Violence Calls for Service Across Six U.S. Jurisdictions
by Justin Nix and Tara N. Richards
  • Hide Description
  • digitalcommons.unomaha.edu
Description

We assessed immediate and long-term trends in calls for police service regarding domestic violence following COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. Using open data from the Police Data Initiative, we performed interrupted time-series analyses of weekly calls for service for domestic violence in New Orleans (LA), Cincinnati (OH), Seattle (WA), Salt Lake City (UT), Montgomery County (MD), and Phoenix (AZ). Results indicate that five of the six jurisdictions experienced an immediate, significant spike in domestic violence calls for service (Cincinnati being the lone exception). As stay-at-home orders were lifted throughout the remainder of 2020, domestic violence calls for service declined in every jurisdiction but Salt Lake City. These results illustrate (1) the importance of studying the localized effects of COVID-19 on criminal justice issues, (2) the need for more agencies to publish open data in a timely fashion, and (3) the caution researchers and the public must use when working with calls for service data, which are not uniform across agencies and require careful cleaning prior to analysis.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with