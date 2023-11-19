Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Dec 19, 2023DOI

Social Science and the Governance of Crime: crime prevention policy making during the 1980s

by Tim Hope
Published onDec 19, 2023
Social Science and the Governance of Crime: crime prevention policy making during the 1980s
·
key-enterThis Pub is a Preprint of
Social Science and the Governance of Crime: Crime Prevention Policy Making during the 1980s
  • Hide Description
  • doi.org
Description

Version-of-record in the Journal of Law and Society

Abstract

The author was as a social scientific research officer at the Home Office for England and Wales (a Department of State of the United Kingdom) for a period spanning the 1980s. As with much else in Britain, the decade marked a watershed in the politics of crime control. This paper traces the role of criminological research, developed and articulated by governmental social scientists, in the evolution of penal policy around the (then) innovative idea of engaging the community in the prevention of crime. Its central theme is that although the raison d’être for crime prevention policy and practice, then as now, can be found in a concern about the deficiencies of the statutory Police in addressing crime, shifting the locus of social control towards the institutions of civil society was, and remains, a contested project.

Social science and the governance of crime.pdf
361 KB
License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with