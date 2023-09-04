Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
University of Liverpool, Department of Sociology, Social Policy and CriminologyPostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Oct 04, 2023DOI

Practitioner Understandings of Older Victims of Abuse and Their Perpetrators: Not Ideal Enough?

This article reports data from interviews with 66 professionals working across safeguarding, health, criminal justice and specialist domestic abuse services exploring their views about older victims’ experiences of domestic abuse. The findings reveal that older victims, ...

by Hannah Bows, Paige Bromley, and Sandra Walklate
Published onOct 04, 2023
Practitioner Understandings of Older Victims of Abuse and Their Perpetrators: Not Ideal Enough?
·
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Practitioner Understandings of Older Victims of Abuse and Their Perpetrators: Not Ideal Enough?
Practitioner Understandings of Older Victims of Abuse and Their Perpetrators: Not Ideal Enough?
by Bows, Hannah, Bromley, Paige, and Walklate, Sandra
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Apr 17, 2024
  • academic.oup.com
Description

Version-of-record in British Journal of Sociology

Abstract

This article reports data from interviews with 66 professionals working across safeguarding, health, criminal justice and specialist domestic abuse services exploring their views about older victims’ experiences of domestic abuse. The findings reveal that older victims, despite embodying many of the criteria of Christie’s ideal victim, are not ideal enough as they fail to conform to the stereotype of the young, female victim of intimate-partner abuse. Similarly, their perpetrators, whether older partners or younger sons/other family members, fall short of the necessary criteria to be seen as legitimate offenders—they are not quite ideal—meaning domestic abuse against older adults is frequently repackaged as a health issue, with significant implications for professional practice.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with