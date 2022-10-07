Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Nov 07, 2022DOI

The Kerry Babies, criminology, and Reinhart Koselleck

by Ciara Molloy and Ian O'Donnell
Published onNov 07, 2022
The Kerry Babies, criminology, and Reinhart Koselleck
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
The Kerry Babies, criminology, and Reinhart Koselleck
by Ciara Molloy and Ian O’Donnell
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Oct 03, 2022
  • dx.doi.org
Description

The Kerry Babies case was a criminal investigation that followed the discovery of a dead infant on a beach in the southwest of Ireland in April 1984. Charges were laid and dismissed. A tribunal of inquiry into alleged police malpractice followed, and the case returned to the courts 35 years later. This paper takes a multidimensional approach to historical time, drawing on the works of German philosopher Reinhart Koselleck to analyse the case, its legacy, and its implications for criminological theory. A Koselleckian approach – drawing in particular on the role of anachronisms, the mobilisation of memory and the categories of experience and expectation – facilitates a novel perspective on child killing, unmarried motherhood, and policing in 20th-century Ireland.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with