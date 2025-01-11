Is school discipline decapitalizing America's youth?: Examining the effect of school discipline on family, peer, teacher, and school social capital

Abstract

Although the impact of school discipline on future life outcomes is widely studied, examination of the effect of school discipline on social capital is sparse. Investigating the influence of school discipline on social capital could enhance our understanding of the collateral consequences and long-term implications of school discipline. Using nationally representative data and hierarchical linear modeling on 10,605 students nested within 132 schools from the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health, this study examines whether receiving school discipline influences family, peer, teacher, and school social capital. Findings indicate that school discipline decreases teacher and school social capital, but not family or peer social capital, controlling for demographic, behavioral, and school characteristics. The results suggest that school discipline can displace students from beneficial social connections. As such, future theory and research should account for the broad social implications of school discipline, and school policy should work to maintain the social capital of disciplined students.

Keywords: Social capital, School discipline

From the late 1980s to the middle 1990s, school violence gained widespread media and political attention, and school discipline policies became increasingly punitive (Hirschfield & Celinska, 2011). The Gun-Free Schools Act of 1994 mandated a one-year expulsion for students possessing a firearm on school property and referrals to local law enforcement agencies (Wolf & Kupchik, 2017). The act was subsequently expanded to include behaviors such as fighting and substance use (Skiba, 2000), as well as less serious infractions such as insolence towards teachers (Kafka, 2011), swearing (Nancrede, 1998) and the unauthorized use of laser pointers (Skiba & Peterson, 2000). This act enabled zero-tolerance policies to rapidly spread through the nation. Similarly, the Violent Crime Control and Enforcement Act of 1994 added funding and support for school resource officer programs. Additionally, educational systems incorporated heightened security measures, including strictly controlled entrances and exits, identification cards, metal detectors, and security cameras (Hirschfield, 2008). These surveillance measures created new rules for students to navigate (and violate), facilitating the detection and punishment of school misconduct (Mallett, 2015; Wolf & Kupchik, 2017) and leading to significant increases in rates of school discipline across the country (Skiba et al., 2016).

The national school discipline rate increased from the 1970s through the 2010s (McCombs et al., 2022). Of the 51 million U.S students during the 2017–2018 academic year, 2.6 million, 2.5 million, and 101,000 students received in-school suspension, out-of-school suspension, and expulsion, respectively (U.S. Department of Education, 2021). Recent data on national school discipline from the 2020-2021 school year is limited due to the pandemic, but indicates that 1.5 million students were suspended or expelled (U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights, 2023).

The prevalence of school discipline has necessitated research on its effects, and studies have documented a multitude of negative outcomes associated with school discipline, including negative early educational outcomes such as low grade point average and poor academic performance (Mallett, 2015; Marchbanks et al., 2015; Raffaele-Mendez, 2003; Rosenbaum, 2020; Shollenberger, 2015), increased grade failure (Rosenbaum, 2020), dropout rates (Rumberger & Losen, 2016; Marchbanks et al., 2015), decreased college admission rates (Cobb-Clark et al., 2015; Kunesh, 2017), and the widening of the academic achievement gap more broadly (Noltemeyer et al., 2015; Pearman et al., 2019). Other negative outcomes of school discipline include substance use (Hemphill, 2012; Rosenbaum, 2012), victimization (Wolf & Kupchik, 2017), arrests and incarceration (Mowen & Brent, 2016; Mowen et al., 2020; Wolf & Kupchik, 2017), and anger, frustration, and depression (Bracy, 2011; Rushton et al., 2002). Additionally, research indicates that receiving school discipline decreases bonds to parents (Huang & Anyon, 2020) and increases attachments to antisocial (Jacobsen, 2020; Novak & Krohn, 2021) and academically underperforming peers (Duxbury & Haynie, 2020). Finally, school discipline differentially impacts demographic groups, with males, people of color, and students with disabilities disciplined at higher rates (Losen, 2014; Skiba et al., 2016).

The negative outcomes of school discipline are well documented (Casella, 2001; Ferguson, 2020; Kupchik, 2016; Mowen & Brent, 2016; Mowen et al., 2020; Noltemeyer et al., 2015; Rios, 2011; Shedd, 2015; Skiba et al., 2016), but one outcome of school discipline yet to be systematically examined is social capital. School discipline research has focused on interpersonal relationships (Huang & Anyon, 2020; Joyce, 2015), but has yet to consider the social resources or capital produced by these relationships. To date, only one study has examined social capital within the context of school discipline. Kupchik and Catlaw (2015) demonstrated that school discipline is associated with lower levels of voting and volunteering in civic activities later in life—key components of societal social capital. These findings imply that school discipline has the potential to decapitalize youth across social connections and institutions, challenging adolescent development. Accordingly, this study investigates the relationships between school discipline and family, peer, teacher, and school social capital using multilevel data from the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health. Below, we define social capital, identify its correlates, and enumerate its outcomes. We then link school discipline to social capital before discussing the research methods and results.

Conceptual Background

Defining Social Capital and its Multiple Dimensions

Social capital is defined as the “features of social organization such as networks, norms, and social trust that facilitate coordination and cooperation for mutual benefit” (Putnam, 2000, p. 2). It captures the value of social connections among individuals and institutions, as well as the resources derived from these relationships (Coleman, 1988). Accordingly, social capital is conceptualized at the intersection of social ties, resources, and group dynamics (Bourdieu, 1986; Coleman, 1990). Social capital is a form of social organization that produces something of value for the individuals involved (Coleman, 1988): “the aggregate of the actual or potential resources which are linked to membership in a group—which provides each of its members with the backing of the collectivity owned capital” (Bourdieu, 1986, p. 240). As such, social capital encompasses the unique connections and resources accessible through individuals and groups (e.g., families, peers, and teachers), as well as social institutions (e.g., schools).

More recently, work has shifted from general definitions of social capital to ensure the concept reflects the unique connections (or institutions) in which social capital is observed and measured (Hoffmann & Dufur, 2018). Coleman (1988), for example, highlighted the family as a primary source of social capital. Resources provided by parents, siblings, and extended family are critical to adolescent development (Hoffmann & Dufur, 2018). In particular, family social capital hinges on parent-child attachment or closeness, parental involvement, investment in activities, support of child well-being (Hoffmann & Dufur, 2018), and parental resources such as income and education (Quick et al., 2021).

Outside of the home, youth spend most of their time with peers, who are key sources of adolescent socialization. The behavioral effects of time spent with peers and the quality of the friendship bond have garnered attention across disciplines (Giordano, 2003). Consequentially, peer social capital is defined as “the social ties that connect students” and “levels of resources (academic skills and knowledge) that characterize the friendship” (Valenzuela, 2010, p. 28).

During adolescence, youth spend most of their waking hours in school. As such, elementary, middle, and high schools are primary sources of socialization (Wentzel & Looney, 2007). Accordingly, the bonds between students and teachers are crucial, providing students with access to emotional support, personalized attention, guidance, knowledge, and assistance with schoolwork (Croninger & Lee, 2001; Daly et al., 2014; Dika & Singh, 2002). A close student-teacher relationship is a key form of social capital, serving as both a meaningful connection and an inherent conduit—given the specific social roles of teachers—for essential resources that enhance student learning and well-being (Muller, 2001).

More broadly, students can be differentially invested in and connected to the school environment. Scholars have measured school social capital as feelings of inclusion and belonging (Ahn, 2017) and perceptions of school-level investments in students (Dufur et al., 2015). Such institutional acceptance or belonging represents social capital by fostering a sense of safety, trust, and support within the school community. This acceptance can enhance access to school resources such as guidance, peer collaboration, and institutional opportunities, ultimately contributing to students’ social and academic development (Ahn, 2017; McPherson et al., 2013).

The Correlates of Social Capital

Research indicates that levels of social capital vary across demographic and family factors. With respect to demographic characteristics, social capital situated around daily contact or exposure to people declines with age (McDonald & Mair, 2010), female youth tend to have higher levels of school social capital (e.g., academic orientation) and peer social capital (Frank et al., 2008; Klevan et al., 2016), and people of color tend to have deficits in labor market social capital (McDonald & Day, 2010; McGuire, 2002; Moore, 1988). Relatedly, parents of immigrant (predominantly Latino and Asian) students tend to be more deeply involved in reciprocal exchange with other parents and most heavily involved in school activities (Rosenbaum & Rochford, 2008; Valenzuela, 2010). Mechanisms for these associations include gender-based disparities in education, systemic racial biases, and differences in cultural exchanges (Frank et al., 2008; McDonald & Day, 2010; McGuire, 2002).

Regarding family factors, youth residing in households with higher levels of parental educational attainment and socioeconomic status tend to have higher levels of social capital (Croninger & Lee, 2001). Additionally, parental knowledge of their children’s friends (i.e., intergenerational closure) is associated with higher levels of social capital (Coleman, 1990).

The Developmental Outcomes of Social Capital

Social capital has been linked to physical, emotional, behavioral, and socioeconomic health outcomes. Community and national-level research demonstrated that social capital is associated with economic growth, national wealth, better health outcomes, and more stable democracies (Helliwell et al., 2018). Similarly, individual-level studies associated social capital with life satisfaction, well-being, occupational success, and physical health (Helliwell et al., 2009). A systematic review of 102 studies investigated the impact of family and community social capital on mental health, problem behaviors, health-promoting behaviors, risky health behaviors, and general health and quality of life (McPherson et al., 2013). Findings indicated: (1) positive associations between social capital and nutritional health, physical activity, and positive body image; (2) protective effects of family and community social capital on tobacco use, alcohol use, drug use, and risky sexual behaviors; and (3) positive impacts of social capital on general health, well-being, and quality of life.

With respect to specific types of social capital, research has demonstrated that family social capital is associated with higher levels of youth educational attainment (Croninger & Lee, 2001) and academic achievement (Astone & McLanahan, 1991). Similarly, strong student-teacher bonds are associated with academic resilience and achievement (Salloum et al., 2017). On the other hand, deficits in family and school social capital are linked to delinquency and victimization (Battfistich & Hom, 1997; Dufur et al., 2015).

Stigma, Labeling, and School Discipline as a Decapitalizer

With the outcomes of social capital in mind, research has documented “social decapitalization” in America over the past several decades, ranging from decreasing civil engagement and social organization to reductions in labor unions, parent-teacher organizations, civic and fraternal organizations, and familial bonds (Putnam, 2000, p. 8). Accordingly, scholarship contends that “we need to explore creatively how public policy impinges on (or might impinge on) social-capital formation” (Putnam, 2000, p. 10). If school discipline decreases social capital, then schools would be contributing to the social decapitalization of youth in America. It would also demonstrate that disciplinary policies in schools have long been restricting beneficial life connections, adding context to the controversial history of punitive school discipline policies. Here, we discuss stigma and labeling as key mechanisms through which school discipline can decapitalize youth.

Goffman (1963, p. 3) defined stigma as “an attribute that is deeply discrediting” and proposed that a stigmatized person is reduced “from a whole and usual person to a tainted, discounted one.” Stigmatization occurs as a divergence between “virtual social identity” (the characterization of the person by society) and “actual social identity” (the attribute possessed by the individual) (Goffman, 1963, p. 2). Although there are different definitions of stigma (see Yang et al. 2007), most scholars agree that stigma: (1) involves an attribute that uniquely marks an individual as dissimilar, leading to interpersonal devaluation; and (2) is socially constructed, dependent on both interrelationships and social context (Major & O’Brien, 2005).

Interpersonal exclusion theory, a modern iteration of the labeling perspective, contends that stigma can lead to withdrawal and exclusion from prosocial behavior settings (Jacobsen, 2020). Stigmatizing experiences foster social exclusion, particularly from families (Lageson, 2016), peers (Jacobsen, 2020), and schools (Pyne, 2019). More broadly, stigmatizing sanctions lead individuals to be closed off from conventional society (Foster & Hagan, 2015; Micklewright, 2002).

In the context of school discipline, a stigmatizing social reaction (e.g., suspension or expulsion) can label an individual as deviant—both to others and to the individual (who may internalize this label) (Jacobsen, 2020). This label can have immediate and lasting implications for interpersonal relationships. For example, suspension could increase parental discipline, monitoring, and supervision, which may lead to reduced family social capital via family conflict and strained parent-child relationships (McPherson et al., 2013, p. 31).

The stigma of school discipline and the subsequent label of “deviant” may also reduce peer social capital by decreasing friendship network ties and involvement with conventional peers (Jacobsen, 2020). Conversely, school discipline may increase social ties to deviant (Jacobsen, 2020) and academically underperforming peers (Duxbury & Haynie, 2020), who have less prosocial resources. Although grade-point average as an outcome of school discipline has been explored, aspects of closeness and time-spent with peers have not been considered in this context. Notably, school discipline may increase certain forms of social capital among peers, depending on group values. For example, prior research has indicated that school discipline can elicit feelings of respect and be viewed as a badge of honor in certain group contexts (Bell, 2021).

School discipline may also influence teacher and school social capital. As arbiters of school discipline, teachers are indirectly involved in the labeling process, fostering negative feelings between students and teachers, including perceptions of mistreatment or bias (Skiba, 2000; Skiba et al., 2016). Similarly, school discipline can erode trust between students and teachers, hindering cooperation and collaboration among members of the school community. Furthermore, school discipline can reduce feelings of belonging and inclusion (Joyce, 2015), participation in school activities (Umeh, Bumpus, and Harris 2020), and trust of teachers and other school personnel (Pyne, 2019).

The question of whether school discipline decreases various forms of social capital remains largely unexplored empirically, with only one study substantively investigating its relationship to later-life civic participation (Kupchik & Catlaw, 2015). Examining if and how school discipline undermines youth social capital could add nuance and context to existing theories on stigma and labeling. Specifically, it could reveal that exclusionary discipline not only leads to interpersonal exclusion from relationships, as previous research has shown (Jacobsen, 2020), but also attenuates the social capital embedded within those relationships. It could also contribute to the school discipline literature by demonstrating that the recent decapitalization of social capital identified in seminal work (Putnam, 2000) is linked, in part, to the systemic removal from positive relationships following exclusionary discipline. Further, it would underscore that the millions of students suspended each year in the U.S. are being decapitalized, while the tens of millions of previously suspended students may already have suffered substantial losses in social capital.

Current Study

As referenced above, we posit that school discipline will lead to interpersonal exclusion and individual withdrawal through stigma and labeling, thereby decreasing family, peer, teacher, and school social capital. We test these ideas using multilevel data from the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health (Add Health). In particular, we examine whether being suspended or expelled from school decreases family, peer, teacher, and school social capital.

Research Methods

Data

Add Health is a longitudinal study of adolescents in school starting in the 1994-1995 school year, designed to explore how individual, family, peer, educational, and environmental factors influence youth development (Chantala & Chen, 2014). The Add Health sampling design involved a stratified multistage cluster from an initial sampling frame of 26,666 U.S. high schools. A total of 132 schools (80 high schools and 52 feeder schools) were stratified by region, urbanicity, type, and ethnic mix, with selection proportional to size. From this sample, 90,118 students (ages 12-21; grades 7-12) completed an initial (wave 1 in-school) survey with response rate of 79%; 20,745 students were then selected (stratified by grade and biological sex) to complete a wave 1 in-home interview with response rate of over 80%. One year later, 14,738 respondents completed a wave 2 in-home interview with response rate of 88.6% (Chantala & Chen, 2014). Additionally, an administrator from each school was surveyed on the characteristics of their school.

This study uses data from the wave 1 and 2 in-home interviews and school administrator survey. The study sample consists of 10,605 students within 132 schools who had valid sample weights and non-missing data on the key independent (school discipline) and dependent (social capital) variables. Roughly 40% of students (42.29%, N=4,485) were missing data on at least one control variable. Information on missing data by variable is included in Appendix A. An analysis of attrition detected very few differences across students with complete and missing data. For the control variables that varied across complete and missing data—parental welfare and household size—supplemental models excluding these variables were estimated. Results were unchanged, and these variables were retained in the final models. To address missing data, multiple imputation by chained equations produced 20 imputed datasets, and the results were averaged across the imputed datasets. The maximum number of imputed datasets in HLM 8.0 is 20, which exceeded the optimum number of imputations (18) calculated as a function of the fraction of missing data in the data (Von Hippel, 2020).

Measures

Social Capital

Family social capital is a scale of eight items that reflect familial closeness and involvement, including parental caring, parental warmth, parental communication, if the family has fun together, and if the family pays attention to the respondent. The scale items had good internal reliability (α=.83) and were summed to create a scale on which the average respondent reported a high level of family social capital ( x ‾ \overline{x} x =32.66, σ=4.90, range=9-40).

Descriptive statistics for all study variables are included in Table 1. Appendix A includes more detailed information for all study measures, including individual items in each scale, descriptive statistics, internal consistency coefficients, and missing data per variable.

Table 1. Descriptive Statistics, National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health, N = 10,605 Individuals, 132 Schools Variable % / Mean N / (SD) [Range] Dependent Variables (Wave 2) Family Capital 32.66 4.90 [9-40] Peer Capital 0.04 0.96 [-4.12-1.25] Teacher Capital 0.04 2.23 [-8.40-3.75] School Capital 11.24 2.55 [3-15] Lagged Dependent Variables (Wave 1) Family Capital 33.26 4.77 [10-40] Peer Capital 0.02 0.98 [-4.02-1.33] Teacher Capital 0.11 2.19 [-8.04-3.78] School Capital 11.41 2.49 [3-15] Independent Variable School Discipline 23.75% 2,519 Demographic Characteristics Age 15.52 1.37 [12-20] Biological Sex Male 48% 5,091 Female 52% 5,514 Race and Ethnicity White 56.44% 5,989 Black 18.90% 2,004 Hispanic 16% 1,697 Other 8.66% 915 Language English 89.11% 9,451 Other 10.89% 1,154 Immigrant Status Second Generation 20.71% 2,196 Third or Higher Generation 79.29% 8,409 Family Factors Family Structure Single Parent Household 22.34% 2,369 Household Size 4.44 1.09 [1-6] Parent on Social Welfare 7.66% 812 Parental Education No High School Degree 16.57% 1,757 High School or Equivalent 28.95% 3,070 Some College 29.71% 3,151 College and Professional Degree 24.77% 2,627 Individual Differences Disabled 11.48 1,217 Delinquency 1.72 2.31 [0-14] Substance Use 32.73% 3,471 Exposure to Violence 0.36 .80 [0, 5] Depression 0.77 0.38 [0.21-3.05] Thoughtfully Reflective Decision Making 15.21 2.51 [4-20] Intelligence 3.92 1.09 [1-6] Excused Absences 0.00 1.61 [-2.50-7.80] Unexcused Absences 1.38 5.48 [0-99] School Factors School Location Suburban 55.30% 73 Urban 30.30% 40 Rural 14.40% 19 School Region South 40.86% 54 West 21.23% 28 Northeast 15.17% 20 Midwest 22.74% 30 School Type Public 90.91% 120 Private 9.09% 12 School Size Small 23.50% 31 Medium 46.23% 61 Large 30.27% 40 Percent of Teachers Non-White 16.09 22.54 [0-100] Abbreviation: SD = standard deviation

The family social capital measure is consistent with previous measures of family social capital that assess maternal and paternal warmth (Dufur et al., 2015), family social support (Wright et al., 2001), and familial involvement (Ryabov, 2009), but we recognize variability in how family social capital has been measured in prior research. For example, one alternative operational strategy includes items such as parental education or parental welfare status, as this could indicate the presence or absence of family resources (Quick et al., 2021). While these indicators are not logical outcomes of school discipline, they are included as control variables in our statistical models, as discussed below. Another operational strategy includes indicators of supportive ties (e.g., number of parents), but such measures are “poor and unreliable indicators of social capital, and they give little information about relationship dynamics, or the quality of the resources accessed” (Dika, 2003, p. 22). Nonetheless, a measure of single parent households is also included as a control variable as discussed below.

Peer capital is a two-item measure capturing how much time respondents spent with their peers and respondents’ perceptions of how much their peers cared about them (r=.12, p<.001). The items, which were on different metrics, were standardized and summed to create a scale on which the average respondent reported a high level of peer capital ( x ‾ \overline{x} x =.04, σ=.96, range=-4.12-1.25). While this measure is consistent with prior research using the Add Health data (Haynie, 2001; Kreager et al., 2011) and reflects prior conceptualizations of peer social capital (Valenzuela, 2010), we acknowledge the modest correlation between the indicators comprising this scale. We also recognize that some studies have considered engagement in extracurricular activities as peer capital (Fujiyama et al., 2021), although this information is unavailable at wave 2 of the Add Health data. Additionally, some studies have used peer grade point average as a proxy for peer resources (Duxbury & Haynie, 2020; Ryabov, 2009), but the inclusion of this item would have greatly increased missing data, and there are no indicators in the Add Health data on whether respondents study together or substantively take advantage of this resource. As such, we consider the two included indicators (i.e., how much time respondents spent with their peers and respondents’ perceptions of how much their peers cared about them) to comprise the best measure of peer capital, albeit a proxy, in the Add Health data. This measure allows us to examine peer capital as an outcome of school discipline, to this point an unexplored relationship.

Teacher social capital is a three-item measure reflecting respondents’ perceptions of how well students got along with their teachers and how much their teachers cared about them and treated them fairly. This scale is consistent with previous measures capturing aspects of student-teacher bonding (Johnson et al., 2006), attachment (Pearson et al., 2007), and support (Rosenfeld et al., 2000). The items demonstrated adequate internal reliability (α=.62) and loaded on a single factor in confirmatory factor analysis. The items were standardized and summed. The average respondent reported a moderate level of teacher capital ( x ‾ \overline{x} x = .04, σ=2.23, range=-8.40-3.75).

School social capital measures whether students are happy at school, feel like they belong at school, and feel like they are part of the school. This measure is consistent with prior research that assesses school social capital through the students’ connections and students’ feelings of being valued and accepted by the school (Ahn, 2017; Dufur et al., 2015; McPherson et al., 2013). The items demonstrated good internal reliability (α=.79) and were summed to create a scale on which the average respondent reported a high level of school capital ( x ‾ \overline{x} x =11.24, σ=2.55, range=3-15). Note that we investigated the salience of indicators representing institutional investment, including full time teacher status, length of teacher employment, and teacher academic degree. Including these items did not improve reliability or model fit or alter the results.

Note that the statistical models include lagged measures of the four social capital scales. These are identical to the outcome measures but assessed at wave one.

School Discipline

Respondents reported whether or not (1=yes; 0=no) they ever received out-of-school suspension or expulsion prior to the wave 1 interview. Approximately one-quarter of students reported having experienced at least one of these forms of school discipline (23.75%, N=2,519).

Demographic Characteristics

Grounded in research on disparities in school punishment across demographic characteristics (Kafka, 2011; Marcucci, 2020; Wolf & Kupchik, 2017), the analysis controls for age, biological sex, race and ethnicity, and language. The average respondent age at the wave 1 in-home interview was 15.52 (σ=1.37; Range=12-20). Just under half of the sample respondents were male (48%, N=5,091). Race and ethnicity included non-Hispanic White (56.44%, N=5,989), non-Hispanic Black (18.90%, N=2,004), Hispanic (16%, N=1,697), and “other” (8.66%, N=915). The majority of respondents spoke English as a primary language (89.11%, N=9,451), and just under a quarter of the study sample was a second-generation immigrant (20.71%; N=2,196).

Family Factors

Given previous research on the family correlates of social capital (Croninger & Lee, 2001; Duke et al., 2009; Wright et al., 2001), the analysis controls for family structure, household socioeconomic status, and parental education. Approximately one in five respondents resided in a single-parent household (22.34%, N=2,369), and there were more than four people in the average respondent’s household (x̅=4.44, σ=1.09, range=1-6). Less than one in ten respondents had a parent on welfare (7.66%, N=812), and parental education was measured as no high school (16.57%, N=1,757), high school or equivalent (28.95%, N=3,070), some college (29.71%, N= 3,151), or college or professional degree (24.77%, N= 2,627).

Individual Differences

Grounded in previous research (McPherson et al., 2013; Skiba et al., 2016; Wolf & Kupchik, 2017; Wen, 2017), the analysis accounts for several individual differences related to both school discipline and social capital. Disability status is a binary variable indicating whether the student had a learning or mental disability. Slightly more than one in ten students had a disability (11.48%, N=1,217). Consistent with prior literature (Haynie, 2001), delinquency is measured as a 14-item additive index encompassing both property and violent crimes (x̅=1.72, σ=2.31, range=0-14), and substance use is a binary variable indicating whether the respondent indicating getting drunk or smoking tobacco (32.73%, N=3,471). Exposure to violence is a scale of five items measuring both personal and witnessed victimization (x̅=.36, σ=.80, range=0-5) (Farrell & Zimmerman, 2017). Depression is a 19-item self-reported scale representing depressive symptomology (x̅=.77, σ=.38, range=.21-3.05). Thoughtfully reflective decision-making is a five-item scale measuring how well respondents reconsider and reflect on past events, which is an important form of decision-making leading to selection into forms of social capital (Paternoster et al., 2011) (x̅=15.21, σ=2.51, range=4-20). Intelligence is a single item where students reported how intelligent they believe they are (x̅=3.92, σ=1.09, range=1-6). This serves as a proxy for both selection in social capital, similar to decision-making, and grade point average (due to a large amount of missing data on those items). Additionally, we included measures of excused school absences (x̅=0, σ=1.61, range=-2.50-7.80) and unexcused school absences (x̅=1.38, σ=5.48, range=0-99) as these may attenuate school and teacher social capital.

School Characteristics

The analysis includes several school-level factors that may be related to individual differences in school discipline and social capital (Coleman, 1987; Wolf & Kupchik, 2017). School location includes suburban (55.30%, N=73), urban (30.30%, N=40), and rural (14.40%, N=19). School region includes South (40.86%, N=54), West (21.23%, N=28), Northeast (15.17%, N=20), and Midwest (22.74%, N=30). School type includes public (90.91%, N=120) and private (9.09%, N=12). School size includes small (23.50%, N=31), medium (46.23%, N=61), and large (30.27%, N=40). The analysis also controls for the percentage of non-White teachers (x̅=16.09, σ=22.54, range=0-100), grounded in research demonstrating that exposing people of color to same-race instructors attenuates the odds of receiving school discipline (Lindsay et al., 2017).

Analytic Strategy

A series of models examine the extent to which school discipline influences family, peer, teacher, and school social capital. Given the distributions of the outcome variables and the nature of the Add Health data, hierarchical linear regression models nesting respondents within their schools (Raudenbush, 2002) and accounting for survey weights (Harris, 2013) were estimated in HLM 8.0. Diagnostic tests confirmed the model assumptions, including linearity, independence of errors, homoscedasticity, normality of residuals, and absence of multicollinearity. Visualization (histograms and quantile-quartile plots) and statistical tests (Shapiro-Wilk tests) confirmed that the outcomes were approximately normally distributed (and logging the dependent variables yielded substantively similar results). There were no significant correlations between the residuals and study covariates, supporting the independence of errors assumption. Homoscedasticity was not detected via Breusch and Pagan (1979) and Cook and Weisberg (1983) tests. Visual plots of the error terms confirmed the normality of residuals. Multicollinearity was not an issue (i.e., all VIF<4).

Results

Figure 1 depicts a forest plot of the bivariate relationships between wave 1 school discipline and wave 2 family, peer, teacher, and school capital. The plot presents coefficients and confidence intervals for each of the four school discipline effects. School discipline has a statistically significant bivariate relationship with family capital (β=-.21, SE=.04, p<.001), teacher capital (β=-.47, SE=.02, p<.001), and school capital (β=-.36, SE=.02, p<.001). However, school discipline does not have a statistically significant bivariate relationship with peer capital (β=-.04, SE=.06, p>.05).

Figure 1 Bivariate Relationships between Wave 1 School Discipline and the Wave 2 Social Capital Outcomes

Figure Caption: Wave 1 school discipline has a significant bivariate relationship with wave 2 family capital (β=-.21, SE=.04), teacher capital (β=-.47, SE=.02), and school capital (β=-.36, SE=.02). School discipline and peer social capital are not significantly associated (β=.04, SE=.06).

Table 2 examines the effects of school discipline on family (Model 1), peer (Model 2), teacher (Model 3), and school (Model 4) capital, controlling for the full array of individual and school covariates. All dependent variables were standardized prior to model estimation; as such, the coefficients predict standard deviation change in social capital. We included multiple lagged indicators of social capital in each model to strengthen causal inference, mitigate reverse causality, and minimize omitted variable bias, recognizing that different forms of social capital can contribute to the development of other forms over time (Dufur et al., 2015).

Table 2. Hierarchical Linear Regression Models Predicting Wave 2 Family, Peer, Teacher, and School Social Capital, National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health, N = 10,605 Individuals, 132 Schools Model 1 Model 2 Model 3 Model 4 Family Capital Peer Capital Teacher Capital School Capital Variables Coef. SE Coef. SE Coef. SE Coef. SE School Discipline -.02 .02 .04 .03 -.08*** .02 -.08*** .02 Demographic Factors Age .00a .01 -.00a .01 .05 .05 .01 .01 Maleb .05*** .02 -.20*** .02 -.02 .02 .05* .02 Race/Ethnicityc Black .06* .03 -.10*** .03 -.06 .03 -.04 .03 Hispanic ­ -.03 .03 -.11** .04 -.05 .04 -.09* .04 Other Languaged .04 .06 -.06 .05 .08 .07 .08 .05 Second Generation -.02 .03 -.01 .03 .01 .04 .06 .07 Family Factors Parental Educatione No High School -.03 .03 -.09* .04 -.01 .03 -.07 .03 High School .01 .02 -.04 .03 -.05* .02 -.06* .03 Some College -.03 .02 -.02 .03 -.04 .03 -.08*** .02 Parental Welfare .02 .03 -.16*** .04 -.01 .03 -.02 .04 # People in Household -.00a .00a -.01 .01 .03** .01 .03** .01 Single Parent Household -.06* .03 .01 .03 -.01 .02 -.03* .02 Individual Differences Disabled .00a .02 -.10*** .03 -.10*** .03 -.08** .03 Delinquency -.01*** .00a .02* .01 -.04*** .01 .01 .00a Substance Use -.00a .02 .14** .04 -.07*** .02 -.05* .02 Exposure to Violence .01 .01 -.00a .01 .01 .01 -.01 .01 Depression -.01 .02 -.09* .04 -.09* .04 -.15* .06 Decision-making .00a .01 -.01 .00a .01*** .00a -.00a .00a Intelligence -.03*** .01 .00a .00a .02** .01 -.00a .00a School Attendance Excused Absences .01 .01 .00a .00a -.02* .01 -.02** .01 Unexcused Absences -.00a .00a .00a .00a -.01* .00a -.01* .00a School Characteristics Public Schoolf -.02 .04 -.06 .05 -.03 .04 -.03 .05 School Regiong South .03 .03 .05 .04 -.01 .04 .05 .01 West -.03 .04 .10 .05 -.02 .04 .02 .05 Midwest -.06 .03 .05 .04 -.05 .04 -.02 .04 School Sizeh Medium -.00a .02 .05 .03 .02 .03 -.04 .03 Large -.02 .03 .02 .04 -.03 .04 -.16*** .03 School Urbanicityi Urban .04 .03 -.03 .03 .02 .03 .01 .03 Rural .04 .03 -.04 .04 -.04 .03 -.07* .03 % Teachers Non-White .00a .03 -.00a .04 .01 .04 .00a .04 Wave 1 Capital Indicators Family Capital .62*** .01 .05*** .01 .05** .02 .07** .02 Peer Capital .02* .01 .33*** .02 -.02 .01 .04*** .01 Teacher Capital .03* .01 .00a .01 .41*** .08 .08*** .02 School Capital .03*** .01 .06*** .01 .05*** .01 .42*** .01 Variance Components Individual, r ij .50 .78 .68 .78 School, u 0j .01*** .01*** .01*** .01*** Abbreviations: OR = Odds Ratio; CI = Confidence Interval. *p < .05; **p < .01; ***p < .001 (two-tailed tests) aValue was rounded to the nearest one-hundreth; bReference = Female; cReference = White. The models also control for “other” race and ethnicity; dReference = English; eReference = College; fReference = Private School; gReference = Northeast; hReference = Small; iReference = Suburban. Notes: In a series of unconditional models, the variance component estimates of the level-one (r ij =.89) and school-level (u 0j =.02, p<.001) intercepts for family capital, the level-one (r ij =.93) and school-level (u 0j =.02, p<.001) intercepts for peer capital, the level-one (r ij =.98) and school-level (u 0j =.02, p<.001) intercepts for teacher capital, and the level-one (r ij =.97) and school-level (u 0j =.02, p<.001) intercepts for school capital indicated that roughly 2% of the reliable variation in the outcomes lied among schools. Across all four models, the school-level variance components were reduced by approximately 50%.

Family Capital

Contrary to the results shown in Figure 1, Model 1 indicates that school discipline is not significantly associated with family capital after controlling for all of the study covariates (β=-.02, SE=.02). With respect to the individual covariates, family capital is higher among male respondents (β=.05, SE=.02) and Black respondents (β=.06, SE=.03). Conversely, family capital is lower among respondents who live in a single parent household (β=-.06, SE=.03) and among respondents with higher levels of delinquency (β=-.01, SE=.00) and intelligence (β=-.03, SE=.01). None of the school-level characteristics are significantly associated with family social capital. However, the lagged measures of family (β=.62, SE=.01), peer (β=.02, SE=.01), teacher (β=.03, SE=.01), and school (β=.03, SE=.01) social capital are positively and significantly associated with family capital.

Peer Capital

Model 2 indicates that school discipline is not significantly associated with peer capital (β=.04, SE=.03), consistent with the results shown in Figure 1. Yet, several study covariates are significantly associated with peer capital. With respect to the individual covariates, peer capital is lower among male (β=-.20, SE=.02) and Black (β=-.10, SE=.03), and Hispanic respondents (β=-.11, SE=.04). Peer capital is also lower among respondents with less educated parents (β=-.09, SE=.04 for no high school relative to college degree or higher) and among respondents with parents on welfare (β=-.16, SE=.04). Further, peer capital is lower among disabled respondents (β=-.10, SE=.03) and respondents with depression (β=-.09, SE=.04), but higher among respondents with higher levels of delinquency (β=.02, SE=.01) and substance use (β=.14, SE=.04). None of the school-level characteristics are significantly associated with peer social capital. However, the lagged measures of family (β=.05, SE=.01), peer (β=.33, SE=.02), and school (β=.06, SE=.01) social capital are positively and significantly associated with peer social capital.

Teacher Capital

Model 3 indicates that school discipline is significantly associated with teacher capital once the study covariates are included in the model. In particular, teacher capital is .08 standard deviations lower among respondents who have ever been suspended or expelled (β=-.08, SE=.02).

Additionally, teacher capital is lower among respondents with less educated parents (β=-.05, SE=.02 for high school relative to college degree or higher) but higher among respondents from larger households (β=.03, SE=.01). Teacher capital is also lower among respondents with a learning disability (β=-.10, SE=.03), higher levels of delinquency (β=-.04, SE=.01), substance use (β=-.07, SE=.02), and depression (β=-.09, SE=.04). However, it is higher among respondents with stronger decision-making abilities (β=.01, SE=.00) and higher intelligence (β=.02, SE=.01). Further, teacher capital is lower among respondents with more excused absences (β=-.04, SE=.01) as well as unexcused (β=-.01, SE=.00). Notably, none of the school-level characteristics are significantly associated with teacher capital. But, lagged indicators of family (β=.05, SE=.02), teacher (β=.41, SE=.08), and school (β=.05, SE=.01) social capital are positively and significantly associated with teacher social capital.

School Capital

Model 4 indicates that school discipline is significantly associated with school capital. Specifically, school capital is .08 standard deviations lower among respondents who have ever been suspended or expelled (β=-.08, SE=.02).

Additionally, school capital is higher among male respondents compared to female respondents (β=.05, SE=.02). It is lower among Hispanic respondents (β=-.09, SE=.04) and those with less educated parents, such as those with a high school education (β=-.06, SE=.03 relative to college degree or higher) or some college (β=-.08, SE=.02 relative to college degree or higher). School capital is higher among students from larger households (β=.03, SE=.01) but lower among respondents living in single-parent households (β=-.03, SE=.02). It is also lower among respondents with a disability (β=-.08, SE=.03), as well as those with higher levels of substance use (β=-.05, SE=.02) and depression (β=-.15, SE=.06). Finally, school capital is lower among respondents with more excused (β=-.02, SE=.01) and unexcused (β=-.01, SE=.00) absences. Regarding school-level characteristics, lower levels of school capital are observed among respondents in large schools (β=-.16, SE=.03) compared to small schools and in rural schools (β=-.07, SE=.03) compared to suburban schools. Finally, lagged indicators of family (β=.07, SE=.02), peer (β=.04, SE=.01), teacher (β=.08, SE=.02), and school (β=.42, SE=.01) social capital are positively and significantly associated with school social capital.

Discussion

The impact of school discipline on future life outcomes is widely studied, but examination of the effect of school discipline on social capital is sparse. To date, one article has investigated this issue (Kupchik & Catlaw, 2015), finding that school discipline decreases civil participation—one component of social capital. This study sought to comprehensively examine the effect of school discipline on multiple dimensions of social capital pertinent to adolescence. We hypothesized that school discipline triggers stigma and labeling, which lead to withdrawal and social exclusion from beneficial connections in the family, peer, teacher, and school contexts.

Consistent with expectations, results from hierarchical linear regression models indicated that school discipline was associated with lower levels of teacher and school social capital. On the other hand, school discipline was not statistically associated with levels of family or peer capital once all study covariates were accounted for. It could be the case that school discipline only influences social capital within the school environment. It is also possible that family members and peers perceive school discipline to be unfair and arbitrary (Bell, 2021), which would neutralize the stigmatizing effects of school discipline in these spheres. Alternatively, it is possible that increased levels of parental support following school discipline may neutralize the increased monitoring and supervision that may ensue (McPherson et al., 2013, p. 31). Concerning peer capital, perhaps school misconduct and discipline are normative and age-appropriate behaviors among youth (Hirschfield, 2008), and inconsequential for peer relationships. It is also possible that our specific measure of peer social capital—how much time respondents spent with their peers and respondents’ perceptions of how much their peers cared about them—was particularly unaffected by school discipline.

The study findings may be tempered by data limitations, although the Add Health data are widely used given their unique features (Duxbury & Haynie, 2020; Farrell & Zimmerman, 2017; Haynie, 2001, 2002; Kreager, 2004; Kupchik & Catlaw, 2015; Ryabov, 2009; Trovato & Zimmerman, 2024; Watts & Evans, 2022; Wolf & Kupchik, 2017). First, the Add Health data do not include specific reasons for school discipline (e.g., substance use, fighting, or truancy). Relatedly, the data do not include information on multiple suspensions or expulsions, and research suggests that rejection and withdrawal are more likely when school discipline is recurrent (Lemert, 1951).

Second, we note potential concerns with the age of the data. The first two waves of the Add Health data were collected in the mid-1990s, shortly after the Guns-Free School Act. Concomitantly, school discipline rates increased in the 1990s and afterward (Losen et al., 2015). By 1997, a year after the second wave of Add Health, 79% of schools had zero tolerance policies enacted (Wood, 2014). Therefore, it is possible that school discipline and the negative effects experienced thereafter are underestimated in our study. Relatedly, the age of the data may limit the generalizability of our findings due to three key points. First, the advent of social media since the 1990s may impact the relationship between school discipline and social capital by fueling discourse around school discipline. Second, the increasing implementation of surveillance measures in schools may exacerbate the stigmatizing effects of school discipline. Third, the shift toward online education, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, may result in reduced social capital among students, educators, and schools more generally. While we expect the contemporaneous effects of school discipline on social capital to be consistent with those in 1995, technological and social changes may influence how youth interact with institutions, potentially shaping these outcomes in new ways.

Third, this study used data from the first two waves of the Add Health study to examine the short-term implications of school discipline on adolescent and young adult social capital. These waves were selected because they are the only waves where school discipline indicators are measured. However. this prevented us from using more longitudinal models with multiple waves of discipline and capital over time. As such, we were not able to study different forms of social capital specific to adulthood, for example income and civil participation (Putnam, 1993). Yet we note that previous research has demonstrated that school discipline is associated with lower levels of voting and volunteering in civil activities later in life—notable components of social capital within societies (Kupchik & Catlaw, 2015). While beyond the scope of this study, we encourage research to continue to explore the long-term implications of school discipline for social capital.

Fourth, our measures of social capital were grounded in close connections and resources among adolescents and expanded to include specific social connections that are pertinent to adolescence. Yet, we recognize the myriad definitions of social capital across substantive fields of research. For example, students’ bonds to teachers and schools are more often referred to as indicators of school climate than of social capital, although these concepts are similar, with each considering whether students feel included, valued, respected, and supported. Additionally, our operational strategy for family social capital resembles variables in prior research that incorporate Baumrind’s typology of authoritative, authoritarian, and permissive parenting (Baumrind, 2013). Therefore, with little alteration in the results, we investigated different operational strategies for teacher capital, including those incorporating teacher characteristics at the school level (e.g., teacher educational attainment, teacher full-time employment status, teacher tenure). Similarly, we examined different measures of family social capital that included parental involvement (e.g., discussing school-related topics, assisting with school projects, and discussing school grades) (Dufur et al., 2015; Oyefuga, 2020).

Finally, we included multiple lagged indicators of social capital, including the aforementioned supplementary operationalizations, in each model to strengthen causal inference, mitigate reverse causality, and minimize omitted variable bias. The results remained substantively unchanged using these approaches.

With these limitations in mind, the findings have implications for theory, school discipline literature, and practice. The findings suggest that the detrimental effects associated with exclusionary school discipline extend to teacher and school social capital. Consistent with theoretical research on stigma and labeling (Duxbury & Haynie, 2020; Goffman, 1963; Jacobsen, 2020; Lemert, 1951), school discipline may represent a stigmatizing social reaction that labels an individual as deviant (Jacobsen, 2020). Interpersonal exclusion theory, a modern extension of labeling theory, emphasizes how stigmatizing experiences can lead to rejection, withdrawal, and exclusion from relationships (Jacobsen, 2020). This paper contributes meaningful nuance to this theory by demonstrating that school discipline as a stigmatizing experience impacts adolescent relationships with teachers and schools, representing sources of social capital. As such, a stigmatizing label from school discipline can have both short-term and long-term implications by decapitalizing adolescents from beneficial life connections.

Concerning the school discipline literature, this paper incorporates previously unexplored indicators of social capital as outcomes of suspension and expulsion. Additionally, this paper demonstrates that school discipline acts as a “decapitalizer.” We encourage future research to explore how other stigmatizing experiences, such as arrest and incarceration, function as decapitalizers during adolescence. In turn, social decapitalization has numerous deleterious outcomes (Foster & Hagan, 2015). Deficits in social capital have been linked to physical, emotional, behavioral, and socioeconomic health problems. Individuals with lower levels of social capital report less life satisfaction, well-being, occupational success, and physical health (Helliwell et al., 2009). Lower levels of social capital are also associated with lower levels of educational attainment (Croninger & Lee, 2001) and academic achievement (Astone & McLanahan, 1991), higher levels of delinquency and victimization (Battfistich & Hom, 1997; Dufur et al., 2015), and increased alcohol use, smoking, and illicit drug use (Åslund & Nilsson, 2013). Similarly, individuals with lower levels of social capital experience more depression (Cohen-Cline et al., 2018) and have depleted levels of self-esteem and self-worth (McPherson et al., 2013).

Additionally, prior research has demonstrated that school discipline can foster negative feelings between students and teachers (Skiba et al., 2016) and reduce feelings of belonging and inclusion in school (Joyce, 2015). In the field of criminology, students’ bonds to teachers and schools are more often referred to as indicators of school climate than of social capital. Although these concepts are similar, as each considers whether students feel included, valued, respected, and supported, social capital differs from social bonds in that it emphasizes access to resources and benefits derived from social relationships, rather than just the strength or emotional quality of those connections (Graham et al., 2018; Lieberman & Clayton, 2018). Theoretically, social capital provides a broader framework than school climate by capturing the tangible and intangible resources—such as information, support, and opportunities—that flow through relationships, making it a more comprehensive lens for understanding how relationships impact individual and collective outcomes. This distinction is particularly valuable when examining institutional contexts, as it highlights how connections to schools or teachers can translate into measurable advantages beyond emotional attachment (Graham et al., 2018; Lieberman & Clayton, 2018). Including social capital into the study of school discipline can lead to more nuanced understandings within the substantive area. We encourage future work to further investigate other types of social capital as well as to investigate these outcomes across different developmental periods such as early childhood and adulthood.

Concerning policy, it is important to reduce school discipline as a form of exclusionary punishment, in particular because the majority of school suspensions are for minor infractions (Black, 2016). One readily available option is to reserve exclusionary school discipline for only the most severe behaviors. Research suggests that concerted efforts to reduce the use of exclusionary school discipline for less serious infractions can have positive impacts on students and reduce racial and socio-economic disparities (Hwang et al., 2022).

When misconduct warrants school discipline, there should be an emphasis on restorative justice, whose focus is to bring together the student, family, school, and community to holistically resolve behavior (Hirschfield, 2008). In the school environment, implementing Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS), which is an evidence-based framework for supporting student academic, behavioral, social, and mental health, can change the way that schools respond to and curve misbehavior (Bradshaw et al., 2012; Waasdorp et al., 2012). PBIS provides academic and behavioral support in classrooms, critical factors that contribute to the accumulation of teacher social capital Additionally, PBIS fosters school social support, which plays a significant role in building school social capital. When school discipline does result in a referral to the justice system, restorative practices in the form of diversion and expungement programs can alleviate the detrimental consequences of justice system contact (NeMoyer et al., 2019).

More broadly, millions of students in the United States face discipline each year. Recent estimates suggest that over 1.4 million students (of a total population of 49 million students) were suspended or expelled during the 2021-2021 school year (U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights, 2023). Therefore, any enacted policies should commit to rebuilding the social capital that has already been lost. Initiatives to foster the social capital of youth involve individualized youth leadership programs, which cultivate leadership skills and mentorship opportunities, such as those provided by Big Brothers Big Sisters (Shier et al., 2018). Additionally, youth employment programs like YouthBuild offer job training and networking opportunities (Garcia et al., 2020). Furthermore, youth empowerment programs focus on building confidence and agency, while educational support programs and cultural and recreational activities provide resources and outlets for personal growth and social interaction (Calvert et al., 2013). Incorporating these programs specifically for disciplined youth could rebuild social capital and lead to better life outcomes.

We conclude by reiterating the key premise that exclusionary school discipline has a multitude of detrimental life outcomes. This study contributes to the literature by documenting deficits in family, teacher, and school social capital as consequences of school discipline. Rather than exacerbate the social decapitalization that has been occurring in America over the past several decades (Putnam, 2000), public policy should continue to reduce school discipline as a form of exclusionary punishment. Viable alternatives include restorative justice, positive behavioral interventions and supports, and social and emotional development (National Association of School Psychologists, 2018). By advocating for positive approaches to school discipline (and only when absolutely warranted for severe misconduct), we can safeguard the beneficial family, peer, teacher, and school connections that are so critical to healthy developmental outcomes.

