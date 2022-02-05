Skip to main content
Postprints + Versions of RecordUniversity of Cambridge, Institute of Criminology, Prisons Research Centre
Published on Mar 05, 2022

‘Tightness’, autonomy and release: The anticipated pains of release and life licencing

This article explores how men serving mandatory life sentences in England and Wales anticipate life after release and the imposition of a life licence. It reports the various ways that lifers feared licencing as being exceedingly ‘tight’ and restrictive, sometimes resulting ...

by Ailie Rennie and Ben Crewe
Published onMar 05, 2022
‘Tightness’, autonomy and release: The anticipated pains of release and life licencing
‘Tightness’, autonomy and release: The anticipated pains of release and life licencing
by Ailie Rennie and Ben Crewe
  • Published on Mar 05, 2022
  • dx.doi.org
Description

This article explores how men serving mandatory life sentences in England and Wales anticipate life after release and the imposition of a life licence. It reports the various ways that lifers feared licencing as being exceedingly ‘tight’ and restrictive, sometimes resulting in them retreating from release altogether. At the same time, some participants reported a motivation to embrace the ‘tightness’ of their impending licence conditions, and use penal power as a means of structuring life on release. Whether they resisted or embraced penal intervention, all participants altered their aspirations to what seemed achievable upon release when subject to numerous conditions. Specifically, the article argues that the anticipation of a particular mode of penal power has a material effect on lifers’ approach to release.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with