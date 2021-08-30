Skip to main content
Postprints + Versions of RecordUniversité de Montréal, École de Criminologie
Published on Sep 30, 2021DOI

A Longitudinal Examination of Developmental Covariates of Sexual Behavior Problems among Youth Referred to Child Protection Services

by Stephanie Chouinard-Thivierge, Patrick Lussier, and Isabelle V. Daignault
Published onSep 30, 2021
by Stéphanie Chouinard-Thivierge, Patrick Lussier, and Isabelle V. Daignault
  • Published on Sep 30, 2021
Little is known about the development of childhood sexual behavior problems (SBP) in terms of continuity and discontinuity into adolescence. Prior studies have espoused a nondevelopmental approach focusing on the clinical profiles of these youths at the time of their referral. To address this gap, the current study proposes an examination of the developmental covariates involved in the continuity of SBP among a sample of 340 children and adolescents referred to Child Protection Services (CPS) in Quebec, Canada. Children’s CPS contacts from birth up to age 17 were inspected, allowing to recreate the life history of social and familial adversities during that period. Logistic regression models were performed and helped to identify developmental covariates of childhood-onset SBP and its persistence into adolescence. Findings suggest that children with childhood-onset SBP that persisted into adolescence have experienced various life adversities. The study findings provide some preliminary evidence of the developmental pathways of SBP.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)

ISSN 2766-7170
