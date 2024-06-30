Skip to main content
Published on Jul 30, 2024DOI

Unravelling the dynamics of child sexual exploitation material circulation on the Dark Web

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the detection of child sexual exploitation material (CSEM), with perpetrators increasingly turning to advanced encryption technologies to conceal their activities. This study delves into data from a Brazilian Federal ...

by Pramod Divakarmurthy, Bruno Requião da Cunha, Jean Fernando Passold, Marcos Oliveira, and Ronaldo Menezes
Published onJul 30, 2024
Unravelling the dynamics of child sexual exploitation material circulation on the Dark Web
  • Published on Jul 24, 2024
  • journals.plos.org
Version-of-record in PLOS ONE

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the detection of child sexual exploitation material (CSEM), with perpetrators increasingly turning to advanced encryption technologies to conceal their activities. This study delves into data from a Brazilian Federal Police operation on the Tor network, aimed at disrupting these illicit activities. We uncovered patterns indicating strong user preferences for certain content categories, suggesting the existence of distinct groups with shared interests. Additionally, our findings reveal consistent activity patterns among users, including specific 24-hour, 12-hour, and 6-hour consumption cycles. This research offers insights into the online behavior related to CSEM, providing a foundation for further investigation and the development of effective policy measures.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
ISSN 2766-7170
