Human Factors in Triaging Forensic Items: Casework Pressures and Ambiguity Aversion

Abstract

Triaging is an important step in deciding which forensic items to select for forensic analysis, and so subsequent examination and findings depend on it. Yet, it is a complex task and may be affected by various human factors. This study aims to evaluate the influence of casework pressures and tolerance to ambiguity on triaging of items collected from a crime scene. A realistic pressure manipulation paradigm was developed and found effective in inducing feelings of pressure online. This pressure manipulation did not affect triaging decisions for both triaging experts (N = 48) and non-experts (N = 98). However, the results revealed inconsistent decisions, even among experts under identical pressure conditions and comparable background demographics. The findings also suggest that ambiguity aversion is an important factor to consider, as it can play a role in early decisions (e.g., making a decisive or inconclusive impression about a case), among other considerations. This study is a key step forward in understanding and more consistent forensic triaging decisions.