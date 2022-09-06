Review of "Ranking the openness of criminology units"

In terms of metrics, I would probably say a sentence about normalized metrics (e.g. per piece of work) will be more consequential when uptake it higher to distinguish units in rankings. At this stage a simple count, given the lack of uptake from the majority of CJ departments, is sufficient. 0 divided by anything is still 0.

Other more general, I feel like the copyright section is too much for most criminologists. Why not just a sentence or two that says individual responses to post articles often violate copyright restrictions, and IR/URs are a clear, effectively no cost solution.

Preaching to the choir, but I am guessing most academics don't think about copyright at all, since there is never intention of monetizing the work. It is more an inconsequential bureaucratic thing to publishing.