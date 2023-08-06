Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Ghent University, Department of CriminologyPostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Sep 06, 2023DOI

Using systematic social observations to measure crime prevention through environmental design and disorder: in-situ observations, photographs, and google street view imagery

This study focuses on the use of systematic social observations (SSO) to measure crime prevention through environmental design (CPTED) and disorder. To improve knowledge about measurement issues in small area research, SSO is conducted by means of three different methods ...

by Marlies Sas, Thom Snaphaan, Lieven Pauwels, Koen Ponnet, and Wim Hardyns
Published onSep 06, 2023
Using systematic social observations to measure crime prevention through environmental design and disorder: in-situ observations, photographs, and google street view imagery
·
1 of 2
key-enterThis Pub is a Preprint of
Using Systematic Social Observations to Measure Crime Prevention through Environmental Design and Disorder: In-situ Observations, Photographs, and Google Street View Imagery
by Marlies Sas, Thom Snaphaan, Lieven J.R. Pauwels, Koen Ponnet, and Wim Hardyns
  • Hide Description
  • journals.sagepub.com
Description

Bronze open access version-of-record in Field Methods

Abstract

This study focuses on the use of systematic social observations (SSO) to measure crime prevention through environmental design (CPTED) and disorder. To improve knowledge about measurement issues in small area research, SSO is conducted by means of three different methods: in-situ, photographs, and Google Street View (GSV) imagery. By evaluating the methodological quality of the observation methods, the results of our study suggest that virtual SSO approaches have considerable promise for the reliable assessment of physical properties of small areas. We discuss challenges and provide avenues for future research to encourage the evolution of a more reliable approach to measure the physical environment.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with