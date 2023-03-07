Skip to main content
Felony Case Initiation Type: The Use of Grand Jury versus Preliminary Examination in New Mexico

Since its inception, the United States has used the grand jury system. Grand juries are an independentgroup of citizens whose job is to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to charge an individualwith a crime, thereby ensuring that the prosecutor does not abuse ...

by Kristine Denman and Caitlyn Sandoval
Felony Case Initiation Type: The Use of Grand Jury versus Preliminary Examination in New Mexico
The debates about case initiation type that have occurred in the 2nd Judicial District are similar to those that have occurred nationally and historically. These debates raise important questions about the use of grand juries versus preliminary examinations, such as which method prosecutors use to initiate cases most often, for which types of cases, and whether outcomes differ by case initiation type. In New Mexico, very little is known about the use or effectiveness of grand juries versus preliminary examinations across the state. Further, while some data are available for the 2nd Judicial District, it is limited. For instance, it is unknown how many times preliminary examinations are rescheduled, how frequently cases are rescheduled for reasons other than the failure of the defendant to appear (e.g., prosecutor or defense not ready), and whether rescheduling is related to determination of probable cause. It is important to understand whether and how the case initiation decision influences the progression of cases, and how this may vary by offense type, jurisdiction, and other key factors. The current study aims to fill some of these gaps.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
