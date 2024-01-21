Tráfico de Especies Silvestres en España: una exploración desde la criminología verde crítica no-especista

Abstract

El tráfico de especies afecta a la mayoría de las naciones del mundo ya sea a través de la oferta, el tránsito o la demanda de vida silvestre. Sin embargo, la investigación empírica sobre este delito en España es prácticamente inexistente. A través de un análisis de contenido de los datos disponibles en las notas de prensa de la Guardia Civil, en Wildlife Trade Portal y en documentos gubernamentales y no gubernamentales, artículos académicos y reportajes periodísticos, se explora el papel de España en este mercado ilegal. El estudio señala que España no solo tiene un papel fundamental en toda la cadena de suministro, sino que las especies son traficadas por una amplia variedad de motivos (desde el coleccionismo hasta los alimentos de lujo). En la discusión, este artículo visibiliza los daños que se genera a los animales no humanos. Ello ayuda a subrayar la necesidad de investigar el comercio de vida silvestre en España y en los demás países, tanto en su dimensión legal como ilegal.



Wildlife trafficking affects most of the world's nations either through the supply, transit, or demand of wildlife. However, empirical research on this crime in Spain is virtually non-existent. Therefore, through a content analysis of the data available in the press releases of the Guardia Civil, Wildlife Trade Portal and governmental and non-governmental documents, academic articles, and journalistic reports, this research explores the role of Spain in this illegal market. This study reveals that Spain not only has a fundamental role throughout the entire supply chain but also that the species are trafficked for a wide variety of reasons (from collector’s items to luxury foods). Finally, employing visual criminology in the case study of the European eel, this paper illustrates the harm to the non-humans within the trade. It emphasizes the need to research wildlife trade in Spain and beyond, both in its legal and illegal dimensions.