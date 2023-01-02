Description

The NSC-R Workshops is a series of weekly one-hour online instructional sessions to support participants in developing their data science skills in R, and to promote open science principles. The NSC-R workshop meetings are organized by a team affiliated with the Netherlands Institute for the Study of Crime and Law Enforcement (NSCR), but they are open to everyone, regardless of affiliation or skill level. The NSC-R Workshop Team coordinates the NSC-R Workshops. They discuss potential topics, invite presenters, plan the meetings and send invitations. The NSC-R Tidy Tuesday workshop sessions are inspired by the Tidy Tuesday initiative, which was aimed at providing a safe and supportive forum for individuals to practice their data processing and visualization skills in R while working with real-world data.In this book ten workshops are presented In Chapter 1 Sam Langton presents the exploration and visualization of Starbuck coffeeuse data. Chapter 2 is about board games and here Asier Moneva explores research questions like ‘What are the top 3 best-selling board games by game type?’ and ‘How do board game sales relate to online user ratings’. He shows how this can be explored and visualized. Alex Trinidad shows us in Chapter 3 how R and RStudio can be used to wrangle dates-time data. Chapter 4 introduces us to Sankey diagrams, and how they can be created in R. Tim Verlaan is our mentor in this workshop. Wim Bernaso introduces us in Chapter 5 to open footbal data which can be explored at various levels (player, team, match, competition) and from various perspectives. Chapter 6 (Sam Langton) demonstrates long to wide (and wide to long) transformations using functions available in the tidyrpackage. In this chapter data from the London Fire Brigade are used. Chapter 7 explores how revenue and expenditure are distributed in sports. In this chapter Alex Trinidad let us look at the differences in sport revenues and expenditures between men and women. In Chapter 8 Wim Bernasco tries to make sense of long-term temporal trends in crimes, and to make useful statements about how things changed when the COVID pandemic arrived around February 2020. In this chapter eight steps in the analysis are worked out. Also in Chapter 9 Wim Bernasco is the workshopleader. In this workshop, the focus is on exploring, analyzing, and visualizing student mobilisation streams between countries. Chapter 10 is the last workshop given by Franziska Yasrebi-de Kom, and this is a descriptive analysis on a salary survey in different countries and some background variables of the participants. Chapter 11 summarize some important lessons.