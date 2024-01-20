Assistant/Associate Professor

Position Information

The University of Nebraska at Omaha School of Criminology and Criminal Justice (UNO SCCJ) invites applications for a tenure-track assistant or early associate professor position to begin August 19, 2024. Candidates must hold a Ph.D. in Criminology, Criminal Justice, or a related field. Candidates must demonstrate a robust research agenda (e.g., publications in high impact criminology and criminal justice journals, securing external funding); engaging in applied criminal justice research with criminal justice agencies and organizations; dedication to high quality teaching and mentorship; and working effectively and supporting individuals from diverse backgrounds and cultures. Priority specialization is in Victimology (IPV and sexual assault), although other areas of specialization in Victimology or Policing will also be considered.

UNO SCCJ is a nationally recognized Ph.D. granting program spanning the Omaha and Lincoln campuses. This position is assigned to the Omaha campus. We offer degrees at the undergraduate, masters, and doctoral level with approximately 950 majors and 130 graduate students. SCCJ has excellent resources to support faculty research through robust research labs, including the Victimology and Victim Studies Research Lab, strong ties to local and state criminal justice agencies, opportunities to work with the SCCJ’s legislatively funded research centers (Nebraska Center for Justice Research and the Juvenile Justice Institute), and a collegial and supportive faculty. The typical teaching load for research active faculty is two classes per semester (2/2).

UNO is a premier metropolitan university designated as a Doctoral Granting Research University by the Carnegie Foundation. Located in the heart of Omaha adjacent to city parks, thriving neighborhoods, and amazing schools, the campus has more than 15,000 students. New student housing, ongoing expansion and renovation of buildings, and strong NCAA Division I sports adds to a vibrant campus life.

Omaha is a dynamic and energetic city with approximately 1 million people residing in the metropolitan area. A strong economy coupled with a lower-than-average cost of living makes it an affordable place to live. Excellent schools, numerous cultural events, outdoor activities, and an active riverfront and downtown area highlight the strong community spirit of this Midwest gem.

To apply, submit your application letter, CV, and contact information for three professional references to the UNO Human Resources website (https://unomaha.peopleadmin.com/postings). Direct inquiries about the search to Dr. Tara Richards, Search Committee Chair ([email protected]). Review of applicants will begin March 18, 2024 and continue until the position is filled.

Must hold a Ph.D. at time of appointment. Candidates must demonstrate a robust research agenda (e.g., publications in high impact criminology and criminal justice journals, securing external funding); engaging in applied criminal justice research with criminal justice agencies and organizations; dedication to high quality teaching and mentorship; and working effectively and supporting individuals from diverse backgrounds and cultures. Priority specialization is in Victimology (IPV and sexual assault) although other areas of Victimology or Policing will be considered.

