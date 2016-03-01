Skip to main content
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Apr 01, 2016

Evaluation of the User Voice Prison and Community Councils

by Monica Barry, Beth Weaver, Mark Liddle, Bethany Schmidt, Shadd Maruna, Rosie Meek, and Judy Renshaw
The research had five objectives: 1. to evaluate the effectiveness of the Councils in addressing the outcomes and goals delineated in the Theory of Change and participant journey; 2. to evaluate the success of the Councils in meeting commissioners’ objectives and priorities; 3. to identify consistent and rigorous data collection methods across the projects and across time which can measure performance, impacts and outcomes as outlined in the Theory of Change; 4. to evaluate the Council model and operational and administrative processes used; and 5. to undertake a cost-benefit analysis of the pilots, in order to assess their ability to offer added value and efficiency to prisoner engagement and community reintegration.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
