Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Feb 22, 2022

Mediation in Criminal Misdemeanor Cases

by Lorig Charkoudian, Jamie Walter, Caroline Harmon-Darrow, and Justin Bernstein
Published onFeb 22, 2022
Mediation in Criminal Misdemeanor Cases
Mediation in Criminal Misdemeanor Cases
Mediation in Criminal Misdemeanor Cases
by Lorig Charkoudian, Jamie Walter, Caroline Harmon-Darrow, and Justin Bernstein
  • Published on Nov 30, 2021
  • ccjls.scholasticahq.com
Description

Diversion of criminal misdemeanors to mediation by district attorneys has been practiced since the 1970s, but research on its impact on critical outcomes like recidivism is scant and outdated. This quasi-experimental study compares 78 mediated cases from a county that diverts cases to mediation with 128 cases in a similar neighboring county that does not, using phone surveys and case review to ask whether recidivism in mediated cases differs from cases prosecuted or treated as usual over the subsequent year. Controlling for case factors and attitudes toward conflict, a case that is not mediated was five times more likely to result in judicial action, five times more likely to result in jury trial demand, and ten times more likely to result in supervised probation or jail time, and mediated cases were almost five times less likely to return to criminal court in the subsequent year than those that were not mediated.

 

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with