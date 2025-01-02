An Agenda for the CORD Partnership, 2025-2026

Abstract

When criminal justice policymakers, practitioners and researchers collaborate, this can both enhance our work and increase knowledge, safety, health and equity in our society. Working in partnership can help us to determine collectively what our engagement should look like, what our priorities should be and which actions would make the most of all our knowledge and expertise to achieve shared goals. This document is one output from a year of collaboration which took place as part of the Criminal justice Open Research Dialogue (CORD) Partnership in Ireland. As of December 2024, the CORD Partnership includes 135 partners representing 59 organisations whose work relates to research, policy or practice in Irish criminal justice. This Agenda outlines five action areas that the CORD Partnership will work on in 2025-26. These relate to sharing research findings, understanding each other, collaborating on events, piloting Areas of Research Interest, and building infrastructure for partnership research.