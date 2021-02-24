The relationship between criminal behaviour over the life-course and intimate partner violence perpetration in later life

Description

This study examines the relationship between criminal behaviour over the life-course, and IPV perpetration and general violence in later life. The study uses data on a subsample (N=585) from the Dutch Criminal Career and Life-Course Study, and combines officially registered longitudinal data on convictions with self-reported data on IPV perpetration, violent offending, and several individual factors, collected at age 60. The results show that those with a history of persistent violent offending over the life-course are at increased risk of perpetrating IPV and other violent crimes in later life. Additionally, certain background and current factors are also related to IPV perpetration. Men who have experienced family violence in childhood and those who are married are more likely to report IPV perpetration, whereas relationship quality and employment are associated with a reduced likelihood of IPV perpetration. The findings suggest that an integrated theoretical approach is most useful to understand IPV perpetration, with the ultimate aim of informing evidence-based interventions necessary for reducing IPV in society.