University of Liverpool, Department of Sociology, Social Policy and CriminologyPostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jan 25, 2024DOI

Educating Young People about Vulnerability to Sexual Exploitation: Safeguarding Practitioners’ Standpoints at the Intersections of Gender, Sexuality and Risk

This article discusses findings from a qualitative study designed to evaluate the effectiveness of a Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE) awareness-raising programme targeted at young people. Drawing on data from in-depth interviews with practitioners involved in a multi-agency ...

by Gabe Mythen and Samantha Weston
Published onJan 25, 2024
by Mythen, Gabe and Weston, Samantha
  • Published on Jan 25, 2024
  • academic.oup.com
Version-of-record in British Journal of Social Work

Abstract

This article discusses findings from a qualitative study designed to evaluate the effectiveness of a Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE) awareness-raising programme targeted at young people. Drawing on data from in-depth interviews with practitioners involved in a multi-agency team established to reduce vulnerability to CSE, we elucidate that, in addition to being directed by professional codes, practitioners’ perceptions and judgements were also influenced by gendered assumptions and underlying anxieties about childhood sexuality. The empirical data presented suggest that attitudes towards young people and intervention decisions are partially steered by cultural values that connect not only to personal morals but also influence decisions made in conjunction with professional risk analytic frameworks. Our analysis indicates that broader investigation of the commingling of personal and professional values in safeguarding contexts is required, alongside the creation of protected spaces for professional reflection and dialogue amongst practitioners to support decision-making.

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
