Preprints + Working PapersUniversity of Manchester, Department of Criminology | Home of CrimRxiv
CORRELATES OF CLIENT-PERPETRATED VIOLENCE AGAINST FEMALE SEX WORKERS IN BOGOTÁ

This paper aims to estimate the prevalence of client-perpetrated sexual and physical violence against female sex workers (FSW) in Bogotá, and to understand what structural and environmental factors are associated with such victimisation. The project looked at secondary data ...

by Carlos Iglesias and Reka Solymosi
Description

This paper aims to estimate the prevalence of client-perpetrated sexual and physical violence against female sex workers (FSW) in Bogotá, and to understand what structural and environmental factors are associated with such victimisation. The project looked at secondary data from interviews with 2,684 FSW conducted in 2017. Multivariable binary logistic regression was used to test for associations with client-perpetrated physical and sexual violence. Findings reveal that macrostructural and community factors such as experiencing police harassment and social stigma were positively associated with client-perpetrated violence, while other factors such as migration were not. Situational factors such as providing services in motels, hotels and on the street and in cars were associated with increased odds of becoming a victim of sexual and physical violence. Associations between client-perpetrated violence and working inside tolerance zones did not yield a significant result.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
