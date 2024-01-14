CrimRxiv Consortium joined by the Oral History of Criminology Project

The CrimRxiv Consortium, a network of criminology’s leading institutions, has welcomed its newest Member: the Oral History of Criminology Project (OHCP), an ongoing initiative to preserve and share criminologists’ accounts of their landmark ideas and initiatives.

“They’re like a bottle of wine or scotch: their value grows with time,” said the founder of CrimRxiv and its associate director for sustainability, Scott Jacques, a professor of criminology at Georgia State University. “It’s a privilege to have them in our network to spotlight their work.”

OHCP is the first institution of its kind—publication-centric—to join the Consortium and the 21st Founding Member. They join others from Belgium, Canada, England, Germany, New Zealand, and United States.

“OHCP is filling criminology’s time capsule,” Jacques said, “by interviewing the field’s most influential scholars and publishing these conversations open access. They’re among the earliest and biggest contributors—a leader—of open criminology.”

To increase the Consortium’s visibility and impact, each Member has its own “Hub” on CrimRxiv, which aggregates and centralizes their open access publications. OHCP’s Hub highlights interviews with criminologists who are affiliated with our Members. Visit it now to hear their histories.

To learn more about the CrimRxiv Consortium and discuss opportunities to collaborate, email CrimRxiv’s Founder and Associate Director for Sustainability, Scott Jacques. To connect with Members, email the Consortium’s account. Follow them on Twitter @CrimConsortium.