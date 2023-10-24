Skip to main content
Postprints + Versions of RecordUniversity of Leeds, Centre for Criminal Justice Studies
DOI

Women and Girls’ Safety in Parks: Lessons from Research and Practice

The full report from the Women and Girls' Safety in Parks symposium held in Leeds on the 10-11 May 2023. This national conference, organised by the University of Leeds and partners, brought together researchers, parks and built environment practitioners, women’s ...

by Anna Barker and Rebecca Fox
Women and Girls’ Safety in Parks: Lessons from Research and Practice
by Barker, A. and Fox, R.
  • eprints.whiterose.ac.uk
Description

Version-of-record available via White Rose Research Online

Abstract

The full report from the Women and Girls' Safety in Parks symposium held in Leeds on the 10-11 May 2023. This national conference, organised by the University of Leeds and partners, brought together researchers, parks and built environment practitioners, women’s organisations, police and wider stakeholders to share diverse perspectives and consider lessons from research and practice to improve women and girls’ safety in the UK’s parks.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
