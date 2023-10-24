Women and Girls’ Safety in Parks: Lessons from Research and Practice

Description
The full report from the Women and Girls' Safety in Parks symposium held in Leeds on the 10-11 May 2023. This national conference, organised by the University of Leeds and partners, brought together researchers, parks and built environment practitioners, women’s organisations, police and wider stakeholders to share diverse perspectives and consider lessons from research and practice to improve women and girls’ safety in the UK’s parks.