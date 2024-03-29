Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of RecordTemple University, Department of Criminal Justice
Published on Apr 29, 2024DOI

Guardians of the Ballot Box: Addressing Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities and Privacy Concerns for Local Election Officials in Digital Spaces

Throughout the 2020 U.S. election, nefarious actors sought to discover "the truth11 about "irregularities” from mail-in balloting and the perceived "clandestine” vote certification process. In many cases, the line between political activism and political extremism dissolved, ...

by Steven Windisch, Adrienne Brookstein, Steven Chen, and Adan Vela
Published onApr 29, 2024
Guardians of the Ballot Box: Addressing Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities and Privacy Concerns for Local Election Officials in Digital Spaces
·
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Guardians of the Ballot Box: Addressing Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities and Privacy Concerns for Local Election Officials in Digital Spaces
by Steven Windisch, Adrienne Brookstein, Steven Chen, Adan Vela, and
  • Hide Description
  • digitalcommons.unomaha.edu
Description

Version-of-record on DigitalCommons@UNO

Abstract

Throughout the 2020 U.S. election, nefarious actors sought to discover "the truth11 about "irregularities” from mail-in balloting and the perceived "clandestine” vote certification process. In many cases, the line between political activism and political extremism dissolved, whereby local election officials (LEOs) reported being followed, threatened with violence, and falsely accused of "stealing” the election via phone, mail, email, and social media platforms. Ultimately, numerous LEOs would require protection from law enforcement and, in some cases, choose to resign.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with