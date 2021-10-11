1st, Finalize Your Group's Info

5th but 1st, Ask Scott for Help
Tell Scott if you want any of the following changed for your Hosted Collection: URLs; Twitter handle; About.
If you want any of the following changed, request it by emailing Scott:
URL (e.g., crimrxiv.com/gsu)
Website (e.g., aysps.gsu.edu/criminal-justice-criminology)
Twitter handle (e.g., @GSUCJC)
About description
Moderation Policy
Moderator’s name and associated website/page
Here is an image that shows everything in question: