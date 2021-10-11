Skip to main content
How To Moderate a Hosted Collection
1st, Finalize Your Group's Info

Tell Scott if you want any of the following changed for your Hosted Collection: URLs; Twitter handle; About.

5th but 1st, Ask Scott for Help
If you want any of the following changed, request it by emailing Scott:

  1. URL (e.g., crimrxiv.com/gsu)

  2. Website (e.g., aysps.gsu.edu/criminal-justice-criminology)

  3. Twitter handle (e.g., @GSUCJC)

  4. About description

  5. Moderation Policy

  6. Moderator’s name and associated website/page

Here is an image that shows everything in question:

