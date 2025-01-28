Skip to main content
University of Liverpool, Department of Sociology, Social Policy and Criminology
Published on Jan 28, 2025DOI

Learning Lessons from the Criminalisation of Coercive and Controlling Behaviour Ten Years On: The Implementation Journey in England and Wales

by Charlotte Barlow and Sandra Walklate
Published onJan 28, 2025
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
  • www.crimejusticejournal.com
Description

Version-of-record in International Journal for Crime, Justice and Social Democracy

Abstract

The purpose of this paper is to explore the problems and possibilities of implementing the criminalisation of coercive and controlling behaviour (CCB). It summarises key findings from three research studies conducted over a 10-year period, in partnership with three different police forces in England and Wales, since the criminalisation of CCB in December 2015. In presenting these findings collectively, it is possible to discern some of the longer-term requirements necessary for the effective implementation of CCB legislation. In so doing, the implications for jurisdictions about to embark, or considering embarking, on this implementation journey are also highlighted.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
