Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Nov 11, 2021DOI

No evidence for systematic voter fraud: A guide to statistical claims about the 2020 election

by Andrew C. Eggers, Haritz Garro, and Justin Grimmer
Published onNov 11, 2021
No evidence for systematic voter fraud: A guide to statistical claims about the 2020 election
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
No evidence for systematic voter fraud: A guide to statistical claims about the 2020 election
by Andrew C. Eggers, Haritz Garro, and Justin Grimmer
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Nov 02, 2021
  • dx.doi.org
Description

After the 2020 US presidential election Donald Trump refused to concede, alleging widespread and unparalleled voter fraud. Trump’s supporters deployed several statistical arguments in an attempt to cast doubt on the result. Reviewing the most prominent of these statistical claims, we conclude that none of them is even remotely convincing. The common logic behind these claims is that, if the election were fairly conducted, some feature of the observed 2020 election result would be unlikely or impossible. In each case, we find that the purportedly anomalous fact is either not a fact or not anomalous.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with